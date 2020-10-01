Archie, 19, son of Fools and Horse star Nicholas Lindhurst, dies after a “short illness”

The son of the only fool and horse star Nicholas Lindhurst has died at the age of 19 after a “short illness” – as his heartbroken mother paid tribute today.

CBCBC actor Archie Lindhurst, 19, was found under suspicious circumstances at his family home in Fulham last week.

11 Archie Lindhurst, 19, was found under suspicious circumstances at her family home in Fulham, west London.

11 Nicholas Lindhurst with his wife Lucy Smith and son Archie Credit: Capital Images

11 Samuel Small, Archie’s best friend who starred with him in Cho Aquarius, said the actor was a ‘beautiful soul’. Credit: Instagram

11

Archie’s mum Lucy, who has been married to Nicholas for 21 years, today released an emotional tribute to her son.

Game of Thrones star Samuel Small wrote in response to an emotional post about Archie’s death on Instagram: “He will love you and always take care of you.”

Archie died tragically on September 22nd. Police and ambulances were called to a “welfare concern report” and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Only Archie, son of Fools and Horse star Nicholas Lindhurst, dies at 19

His death is considered “unexplained but not suspicious.”

Police are no longer actively investigating and have sent a file to the West London Coroner.

The inquest into Archie’s death is set to open next week.

My heart is thinking of you everyday, I want to talk to you one more time so you can know how much I love you. Samuel Small

Small, Archie’s best friend who starred with him in Cho Aquarius, pays heartfelt tribute to the actor as his “brother” and a “beautiful soul”.

He wrote: “To my brother Archie. I still do not understand that you have passed. You still had a lot of life to live and I will give anything to live it continuously.

“My heart is thinking of you all day long and I want to talk to you one more time so you can know how much I love you.

“I vow to glorify you with every last breath. I love you till infinity from now on. Relax in power bro. ”

He added that Archie’s death was a “catastrophe”: “I wish you all knew how we know Archie. I have never met someone so rich in life, and I have touched the hearts of so many people.”

He was an incredibly talented actor, and his contribution to Cho Aquarius on and off screen will never be forgotten. Channel X North

“Truth be told, I still can’t find the words to do him justice. He showed me how beautiful his soul is, but his purpose is to please as many people as he can and to convince me that he really did.”

Only Fools star John Sallis, who played the worst car dealer boy on Sitcom, said his “heart aches” about Archie’s death.

The actor tweeted: “Sad news for everyone today.

“The death of Archie Lindhurst marks the beginning of her chosen career in acting.

“My heart aches for Nick and Lucy. They could not have loved him more. “

My heart aches for Nick and Lucy. They could not have loved him more. John Salis

CBC told viewers today: “We are sorry to tell you that Archie Lindhurst, who played Olly so brilliantly on Cho Aquarius on CBC, died so sadly after a short illness.

Cheryl Taylor Archie, the channel’s content head, described Archie as “such a talented young actor”: “We were all devastated at BBC Children’s School.

“He will be greatly missed by all of us. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends at this time.”

Channel X North, the production company that produces Cho Aquarius for the CBC, said it was deeply shocked and saddened by Archie’s death.

“He was an incredibly talented actor, so his contribution to Cho Aquarius on and off screen will not be forgotten,” it said in a statement:

“As well as being hilarious, he was a generous, kind young man who earned us the honor of serving on the show for seven years.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

STAR’S TRAGEDY

Archie followed in her father’s footsteps, and the teenage actor had already enjoyed many roles on the small screen.

He made his debut as Olly Coolden in the BOFTA-winning CBCBC series Cho Aquarius.

He also starred in the young version of Alfie Vickers, the character of Jack Whitehall in the sitcom Bad Education, and guest starred in the casualty episode.

She was dating Cho Aquarius co-star Netra Tilakumara, who has starred in several romantic films in her Instagram story.

The couple, who were together for a year in April, adorned touching photos with romantic heart emojis during the holidays in Amsterdam and Paris.

In one film Archie wrote: “One year together, I love you.”

To each other he wrote “Worship her endlessly”.

11 Archie was an avid actor and ran her own fashion label Credit: archie_lyndhurst / Instagram

11 Archie and his girlfriend Nedra Tilakumara

11 The pair starred together in the CBC series Cho Aquarius

11 Archie poses with girlfriend Nedra Tilakumara

Archie previously revealed that his dad, who is famous for playing the Topi Rodney Trotter at Only Fools, warned against a career in the show business.

He told Teresa: “He asked me why I wanted to be an actor, and I said it because I wanted to make people laugh.

“Then he sent me to drama school. I got my first agent, I started getting a job. Now I’re here. I am incredibly grateful for everything that has been offered to me.”

Nicholas warned his son: “I can not offer any advice other than please do not do this.”

At his age I want to be as good as him. Nicholas Lindhurst

He added: “I told Lucy [his wife]: ‘If I ever ask, the f-word -‘ popular ‘- the deal is disabled. ”

“He’s never. He’s filming his second series on CBC, Cho Aquarius. At his age I want to be as good as him.”

Archie, who directed her own fashion label, Fat to Pride, said she “appreciates” being an actor and entertaining audiences.

He said: “I adore what I do and am incredibly lucky to do what I do at such a young age.

“If I had to say the worst part, it’s looking back at me … I can not do that! I’ll never look back.

The death of a Metropolitan Police spokesman is considered “unexplained but not suspicious.”

They said: “On Tuesday, September 22, at about 09:41, the police were called for a report of concern for the welfare.

“Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended.

Lock-doubt Jason Leach warns that locking the two-week October holes will not be effective POOCH TRAGEDY The dog dies after being bitten by a poisonous snake at the Ayrshire beauty spot Crisis CROWN Hospital admissions rise to 70 a week as 3 Scots die of the virus in 24 hours Shop ‘INCIDENT’ ‘Glasgow Little Laundry Baby Couples While In The Store’ Exclusive Blade Ambush The suspect in the Glasgow teen murder case has had his throat slit in a brutal prison attack

“One person did not respond at the scene and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His next of kin know.

“Death at this stage is considered unexplained, but not suspicious. An autopsy will be conducted in a timely manner.”

11 Nicholas and Archie in the SO Aquarius in the CBC series

11 In 2011 with Archie and Nicholas Credit: Capital Images

11 Nicholas Lindhurst played Rodney Trotter only on fools and horses Credit: BBC

We pay for your stories and videos! Do you have a story or video for the Scottish Sun? Email [email protected] or call 0141 420 5300