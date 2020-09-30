The astronauts are in the International Space Station flight

Kenny Todd, Deputy Manager Space station , Said the leak was first detected a year ago, but has increased over the past two months. A new round of testing overnight on Monday revealed the presence of a leak in a service module in the Russian division, Todd said during a NASA conference on Tuesday.

“We’re going to try to get to a better point in our repair plan,” Todd said, explaining that the team is dealing with previous leaks rather than new ones.

Russian space agency Roscosmos has confirmed a leak from one of its service modules.

“The search for the exact location of the leak is ongoing,” the company said Tweeted . “The situation poses no risk to the life and health of staff and does not impede the continued operation of the station crew.”

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Roscomos astronauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Wagner conducted the internal tests. “The overall leak rate is unchanged due to the station’s temporary temperature change, the amount of the leak identified overnight,” NASA said in a blog post Tuesday. While the crew members experience comfortable pressure while living in the orbit laboratory, the space station experiences minor air leaks over time. Routine repression is possible as nitrogen tanks are included in cargo restoration missions that supply the space station. The next restoration work is due this weekend. Northrop Krumman Cygnus cargo craft unopened Thursday night from Wallops Airport in Virginia, USA. Then the team members rotate. NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and Russian astronauts Sergei Raisikov and Sergei Good-Sverkov will board the space station on October 14 from the Pygmy Cosmotrome in Kazakhstan, while Cassidy, Wagner and Ivanish will return from space on August 21. . READ Google Maps Covit-19 shows hotspots The trio have spent 195 days together at the space station since being launched in April. Then, on October 23, the SpaceX Crew-1 mission will be sent to the space station, carrying NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Clover, Shannon Walker and Japanese space agency astronaut Sochi Nokuchi.

CNN’s Ashley Strickland contributed to this report.