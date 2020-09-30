Looking back on past Browers-Dodgers matches

Tomorrow evening, the Brewers And Dodgers Both teams will begin their three-game series to begin the post-2020 season. When teams are so different than they were in previous seasons, looking at past series will give you an indication of how they fit. Although they did not play in 2020, they have played every year before, and the results are close. Let’s look back at the last 10 seasons where these two teams played each other.

2019: 3-4

2-1 Dodger Stadium

1-3 Miller Park

After the 2018 NLCS, the two early season series between these two teams received a lot of attention from everyone on baseball. The first series took place at Dodger Stadium on April 12-14, with the Brewers taking 2 of 3 games. Unfortunately, after a few days (April 18-21) the home series did not go, and the Brows lost 3 out of 4. Some of those games have been delayed, but the Browsers have not been able to win.

2018: 6-8

2-2 Regular Season, 1-2 Post Season ர் Dodger Stadium

1-2 regular season, 2-2 post-season @ Miller Park

The 2018 encounters between these two teams will become one of the most memorable between the teams for many years to come. They first met in Milwaukee after the All-Star break, taking the Dodgers 2 out of 3 at the July 20-22 meeting. A week later, the teams met again in Los Angeles, and the Brewers got slightly better results. The series was split 2-2, with the Brewers taking the first two games and the Dodgers the last two.

Of course, the series that will be remembered for many years will be released later that year in the 2018 NLCS. With the home field advantage, the Brewers got off to a strong start and were able to beat the Dodgers Ace. Clayton Kershaw, Won 6-5 and took an early series lead of 1-0. Game 2 started well as the Brewers took a 3-0 lead in the game. However, Pulbun was unable to take the lead, and the Brewers lost 4-3 to tie the series 1-1 at Los Angeles.

The Brewers quickly returned and took the lead of the series Julius Sassin It led the team to a 4-0 shutout in Game 3. In Game 4, it turned into a pitcher fight, with both teams repenting and sending the game into an extra innings. The Dodgers scored in the 13th inning, winning 2-1 and tying the series 2-2. Game 5 will be most popularly remembered for the pitch change after 1 thunder Wade Miley Brandon Woodruff “started” the game before being replaced. The move did not end as the Brewers had hoped, and when it took a few innings, the Dodgers Brewers eventually broke the Pitch staff to win 5-2, sending the series 3-2 to Milwaukee with the Brewers.

With the home crowd behind the Brewers, they started strong and never looked back in Game 6. Although the Dodgers scored first right now, the Brewers responded with four runs in the bottom half and never looked back as they dominated. A 7-2 win to force a game 7 to determine the series. In Game 7 the Brewers took a run early, but the Dodgers responded with a second run, and the game was 6-1 to 2-1. The Dodgers took full control as the three-run home run put them far ahead and gave Game 7 a win.

2017: 3-3

2-1 Dodger Stadium

1-2 Miller Park

2017 was another close year between the two teams. The Brewers went home 1-2 in the series between June 2-4. This included a 12-inning 2-1 defeat in the first meeting between the teams and a 10-8 defeat to end the series 3-0 the next day. They met again in Los Angeles in late August, when the Brewers won the series 2-1. All three games were close as the Dodgers started the series 3-1, while the Brewers won the next two games 3-2 and 3-0.

2016: 2-5

1-3 Dodger Stadium

1-2 Miller Park

The 2016 season was a one-off between these two teams. They first met June 16-19, taking 3 of the Dodgers 4 in Los Angeles, two of which were in walking style. They met again a week and a half later in Milwaukee, and the Dodgers took 2 out of 3 in that series.

2015: 3-4

1-2 Dodger Stadium

2-2 Miller Park

Although this year’s series may not look very different from the previous ones, 2015 is an important moment for the series owner. Before their first series at Miller Park, which starts on May 4, Brewers made a training change because manager Ron Ronick was sacked following a 7-18 start to the season. There will be this series against the Dodgers Craig CouncilAs the Brewers’ manager for the first time, it beat the Dodgers 4-3. Brewers will split the series 2-2 to begin the council’s executive career. The two teams met again on July 10-12, with the Dodgers taking 2 out of 3 in that series in Los Angeles.

Previous 5 years

Here is a quick overview of the five years leading up to the 2015 season:

2014 : 5-1 (3-0 on the road, 2-1 at home)

: 5-1 (3-0 on the road, 2-1 at home) 2013 : 2-4 (1-2 on the road, 1-2 at home)

: 2-4 (1-2 on the road, 1-2 at home) 2012 : 6-1 (4-0 on the road, 2-1 at home)

: 6-1 (4-0 on the road, 2-1 at home) 2011 : 4-2 (1-1 on the road, 3-1 at home)

: 4-2 (1-1 on the road, 3-1 at home) 2010: 2-4 (2-1 on the road, 0-3 at home)

The results were mixed and generally favorable to one page. The Brewers won the 3rd season series in 5 years, while the Dodgers took the other 2 years.

Looking at how these teams have played overall over the last 10 years, these two teams are very similar, with both teams at 36-36. Regardless of the year, they have played better than each other and this will continue this post season. Here is an interesting note from these posts. The Brewers have actually played better in Los Angeles than they have at home. The Brewers have set a 20-15 record these 10 seasons at Dodger Stadium, compared to the 16-21 record at Miller Park.

Does this mean it will go into the post-season series later this year? Unnecessary. These two clubs are very different from any team in the past. The Dodgers certainly have a big advantage in this series. However, do not count the brewers in any way. Here they have a chance to pick a post-season series, and history shows that this could go either way.

Statistics courtesy of baseball-note