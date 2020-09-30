Jadon Sancho swears in as Man UDT as Soulscare approaches striker contract

Despite Manchester United’s defeat to sign Jadan Sancho, there is hope for the future, with transfer rumors circulating on Wednesday that Fulham are ready to compete with Tottenham for their 1st summer goal.

The next summary of the Sancho deal after the recent defeat

Jadon Sancho has told Manchester United he is ready to wait until next summer to make his move to Old Trafford.

The winger is said to be keen to return to the Premier League with the Red Devils after months of speculation.

United rejected their latest bid for Sancho on Tuesday evening for $ 91 million.

This led to the signing of a deal to replace Barcelona’s Usman Temple, Who can sign the loan agreement.

However, that does not mean that United’s chances of signing Sancho are completely over.

According to The Times, Sancho is disappointed that the two clubs failed to come to an exchange agreement.

However, the 20-year-old said he would not let him down. So, in the summer of 2021 he told United leaders that he was going to take more action and was willing to wait another year, the report said.

The Guardian, meanwhile, has told Dortmund United that there is no point in bidding if their $ 120 million (109.6 million) bid is not met.

United submitted their ‘final’ m 91 million attempt on Tuesday, but it was immediately rejected by the Bundesliga side.

However, United will not allow disappointment to stand in their way. The contract for Temple was put on hold if the offer for Sancho failed.

Therefore, those negotiations are expected to increase, and it is not expected that reaching an agreement will be difficult. Ronald Coman is said to be determined to get the French winger out of Barcelona’s books.

Kawani is next for United

United are also in talks to bring in Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani for a free transfer.

Kawani is a free agent who left PSG in June. In the fall of his career, the 33-year-old has set incredible goals.

He Affiliated with Leeds, Benfica and Atletico Madrid earlier this summer.

But Widespread reports suggest he will sign the dotted line with United. A two-year contract worth about $ 200,000 a week is being prepared.

Fulham Revel Spurs to Screenier

Fulham hope to pull off a major plot by landing Tottenham goal Milan Screener. (Sun)

Marcos Alonso could leave Chelsea this week after a clash with Frank Lampard – the future of Emerson Palmeri is in doubt. (Sun)

Arsenal and Tottenham face transfer deadline for Roma midfielder Amado Tiara. (Sun)

Tornham Bournemouth striker Josh King from Torino faces competition. (Sun)

Tony van de Peek’s agent left after giving the bench to Manchester United midfielder for the first two Premier League matches. He also says Brighton should have beaten them 7-1. (Sun)

City Chase Alpha, Tagliafiko

Manchester City are considering a move to Bayern Munich’s David Alaba or Ajax’s Nicola Tagliafico – but want to sign Oleksandr Jinkenko first. (Daily Telegraph)

West Brom Leicester’s Islam is looking for a striker for Slimani. (Daily Telegraph)

Sheffield United are ready to give Liverpool striker Ryan Brewster a legitimate chance to increase Chris Wilder’s attack.. (Daily Telegraph)

A.C. Lyon closes $ 18 million trip to Milan midfielder Lucas Baguetta Arsenal target Brazil is an alternative to Houssein. (Daily Mail)

Colasinac offer

Bayer Leverkusen have offered Arsenal a left-back seat to Colasinac for $ 9 million. (Daily Mail)

West Ham Slavia Prague is discussing a $ 4 million deal for right-back Vladimir Kufal. (Daily Mail)

West Ham move $ 20 million to Nikola Milenkovic for Fiorentina center. (Daily Mail)

Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Quisen has agreed to move to Leeds United for $ 18 million.. (Daily Mail)

Fulham players have backed manager Scott Parker over a post-match Twitter apology from owner Tony Khan after Aston Villa’s defeat on Monday. (Daily Mail)

More gossip

Del Alli could be left out as Tottenham have not been noticed by Jose Mourinho in the Carabo Cup dive with Chelsea. (The Times)

Arsenal will step up their efforts to sign Hosem this week – but they are ready to concede defeat to Thomas Party. (Daily Star)

With the transfer window approaching, Manchester United are unlikely to make any attempt to sign with David Brooks from Bournemouth. (Daily Star)

Manchester United are growing even closer to pulling the $ 55 million move to sign Usman Temple before closing the window. (Daily Express)

If they confirm their interest in captain James Tavernier, the Rangers will issue a ‘No Sale’ warning to West Ham.. (Daily registration)