Manchester United vs West Ham – Premier League: Are living rating, lineups and updates

Hi there and welcome to Sportsmail’s dwell protection of Manchester United vs. West Ham United at Previous Trafford.

We’re in for a significant night of motion across the Leading League and Championship, with Liverpool and Leeds established to carry the league titles soon after conquering their respective divisions, whilst a substantial relegation battle will arrive at its summary in the 2nd tier.

But 1st, we have an important video game involving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s facet and David Moyes’s Hammers.

A gain for United will be substantial in their chase for Champions League football following period. 3 points will see the Pink Devils leapfrog Chelsea and Leicester heading into the final game of the marketing campaign, where by they enjoy the Foxes at the King Ability stadium.

Meanwhile, the Hammers can spoil Solskjaer’s plans and mathematically protected their Premier League safety with just a place this evening. Very last time out, they swept aside sorry Watford and are on the cusp of sealing their security.

