Manchester United vs West Ham – Premier League: Are living rating, lineups and updates

Live: Manchester United vs West Ham – David De Gea Starts in spite of his Wembley horror display as United bid to leapfrog Chelsea and Leicester in the leading four struggle… or will the Hammers nail them?

  • Manchester United host West Ham at Aged Trafford this evening at 6pm BST
  • Person United XI: De Gea Fosu-Mensah, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams Pogba, Matic Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford Martial
  • West Ham XI: Fabianski Cresswell, Ogbonna, Diop, Johnson Rice, Soucek Fornals, Noble, Bowen Antonio 
  • Uk viewers can check out Leading League clash live on Sky Sports Key/PL 
  • Most current English major-flight news, live action and benefits proper listed here
  • Leading League table – as it stands 

By Ollie Lewis For Mailonline

Released: | Up to date:

Hi there and welcome to Sportsmail’s dwell protection of Manchester United vs. West Ham United at Previous Trafford.

We’re in for a significant night of motion across the Leading League and Championship, with Liverpool and Leeds established to carry the league titles soon after conquering their respective divisions, whilst a substantial relegation battle will arrive at its summary in the 2nd tier.

But 1st, we have an important video game involving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s facet and David Moyes’s Hammers.

A gain for United will be substantial in their chase for Champions League football following period. 3 points will see the Pink Devils leapfrog Chelsea and Leicester heading into the final game of the marketing campaign, where by they enjoy the Foxes at the King Ability stadium.

Meanwhile, the Hammers can spoil Solskjaer’s plans and mathematically protected their Premier League safety with just a place this evening. Very last time out, they swept aside sorry Watford and are on the cusp of sealing their security. 

Sportsmail’s OLLIE LEWIS will provide are living EPL coverage of Person United vs West Ham like score, lineups and build-up. 

