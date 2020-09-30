Country star, hit Elvis songwriter Mac Davis has died at the age of 78

Country star Mac Davis, who designed “A Little Conversation” and “In Ghetto” hits before Elvis began his own successful artist career, has died. He is 78 years old.

Nashville, DN – February 28: Singer-songwriter Mac Davis performed at City Wine Ori Nashville on February 28, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin / Getty Images)

In a press release from his longtime manager Jim Mori, Davis died after heart surgery in Nashville on Tuesday, surrounded by family and friends.

Davis has had a long and varied career in music for decades as a writer, singer, actor and television presenter, and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006. After the success, the 1974 Academy of Country Music named him the hobby of the year. Songs including “Baby Don’t Connect Me”.

Born in Lubbock, Texas and raised in Georgia, Davis was inspired by fellow Lubbock native Patti Holly, but it was Elvis who gave him his first musical big break. Davis helped compose the song “Memories”, which was a cornerstone of Elvis’ big 1968 comeback TV special.

“A small town boy has a huge reputation. He’s a good boy, a family man,” said country star Kenny Chesney. “It’s Mac: a giant heart, a quick laugh and a great creative spirit. I’m blessed to have it shine on me. Happy, fun and creating a family around himself, Mac has not stopped writing great songs, composing music and inspiring everyone around him.

Free Download: Receive important news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

In 1970, Davis won a recording deal of his own, recording “Hook on Music,” “It’s Very Humble,” and “Texas in My Rearview Mirror,” which became a shortcut to the pop charts. He had his own television series, “The Mac Davis Show” on NBC, and starred in television and film, including the football film “North Dallas Forty” with Nick Nolde. He starred on Broadway, “The Will Rogers Follies” and toured with the musician.

He also wrote songs recorded by Kenny Rogers (“Something’s Burning”), Dolly Barton (“White Limousine”) and Ray Price (“Lone Seem Lost”). He received co-writing credits for songs by Avici and Bruno Mars, who continued to write later in life.

“Today our country community has lost a wonderful entertainer, songwriter and artist,” said Sarah Drahorn, CEO of CMA. “I remember watching Macy’s TV show as a child and three years of presenting the CMA Awards with Barbara Montreal, proving the music and music of the TV media.”