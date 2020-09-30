Chinese teacher sentenced to death for poisoning 25 students

A Chinese teacher has been sentenced to death for poisoning 25 students with sodium nitrite and killing one of them.

Wang Yun, a teacher in the central Chinese province of Henan, was arrested last year and charged with “intentional injury” after adding sodium nitrite to students’ breakfasts. A court Ruling He described his behavior as “disgusting and evil.”

“Wang Yun’s criminal motives are despicable,” the court wrote in a statement announcing the decision. “The consequences are particularly severe, and (she) should be severely punished by law.”

Wang argued with another teacher, Sun Moumou, about how to organize and handle students. In retaliation, he added sodium nitrite – a food preservative that is largely unsafe for young children – to the students’ breakfast porridge in the sun.

Almost all children, According to the BBC, Vomiting or dizziness after eating porridge. One student was hospitalized for 10 months and died.

Parents of one of the students CNN Last year children “looked pale” after consuming nitrite-coated food.

Wang is said to have a history of using sodium nitrite as a poison: In 2017, a court found that Wang had poisoned her husband with sodium-nitrate-coated water after a “conflict”. He suffered a minor injury.

