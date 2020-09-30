Bruno Fernandez and Jamie Verdi feature in FIFA 21 TOTW 1 series

EA has confirmed the FIFA 21 TOTW 1 team, which includes a form for the new Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez.

The release of TOTW 1 marks the beginning of the FUT 21 campaign, which the team now packs into the FUT 21 web application. The TOTW 1 squad includes Suarez, Leicester City striker Jamie Verdy, Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandez and AS Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yeder on the 23-man squad.

The TOTW 1 team will be available in packages from 6pm UK time, but with the full game yet to be released, FUT 21 players will need to sign in to the web app to access the Ultimate Team.

Confirmed FIFA 21 Ultimate Team TOTW 1 Team is here.

FIFA 21 TOTW 1 – First XI

GK: Walter Benitez (OGC Nice)

CB: Diod Upamekano (RP Leipzig)

CB: Jose Font (Lily)

CB: John Bednarek (Southampton)

Chief: Andres Iniesta (Whistleblower)

Chief: Bruno Fernandez (Manchester United)

RM: Harving Lazano (Naples)

Game: Alejandro Gomez (Atlanta)

SD: Jamie Verdy (Leicester City)

ST: Wissam Ben Yeder (AS Monaco)

SD: Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)

The official UK and global release date for FIFA 21 is October 9, 2020, but some versions will allow you to play FIFA 21 better than this. EA Play subscribers will have access to the ten-hour trial of FIFA 21 from Thursday, October 1, 2020.

If you pre-order the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition or Champions Edition on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, you can play from October 6, 2020, allowing fans to play the game’s official UK and worldwide through the Standard Edition. October 9, 2020 Release Date.

EA has also confirmed that when you purchase a digital copy of FIFA 21 on Xbox, PS4 or PC, you will have access to something called dual rights, which will allow you to upgrade the copy of FIFA 21 from PlayStation 4 to the PlayStation 5. Or from Xbox One to Xbox Series X at no extra cost.