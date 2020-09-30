Anisimova steam in the third round of the French Open

Tennis – WTA Premier 5 – Italian Open – For Italico, Rome, Italy – September 16, 2020 Diana Yastremska of Ukraine during the second round match against Pool USA via Amanda Anisimova REUTERS / Clive Brnskill

PARIS (Reuters) – Tenor Amanda Anisimova defeated fellow American Bernardo Pera 6-2, 6-0 in the third round of the French Open on Wednesday.

Serena Williams, who arranged a meeting with world number one Simona Halep or another Romanian, Irina-Camelia Begu, was transferred to the 25th Seed Court after her withdrawal from the competition.

Anisimova defeated Halep in straight sets in the quarterfinals last year.

The 19-year-old has been in the semifinals since the last edition after champion Ashley Party chose to travel to Paris and was knocked out in the first round by Britain’s Johanna Konda and Czech Marquette Vondrosova.

After the early break, Anisimova stole his opponent’s serve again 3-1 and easily captured the opening set.

The second set was just as formal as he gave up only four games in two matches.