Home Sports Anisimova steam in the third round of the French Open

Anisimova steam in the third round of the French Open

Sep 30, 2020 0 Comments

Tennis – WTA Premier 5 – Italian Open – For Italico, Rome, Italy – September 16, 2020 Diana Yastremska of Ukraine during the second round match against Pool USA via Amanda Anisimova REUTERS / Clive Brnskill

PARIS (Reuters) – Tenor Amanda Anisimova defeated fellow American Bernardo Pera 6-2, 6-0 in the third round of the French Open on Wednesday.

Serena Williams, who arranged a meeting with world number one Simona Halep or another Romanian, Irina-Camelia Begu, was transferred to the 25th Seed Court after her withdrawal from the competition.

Anisimova defeated Halep in straight sets in the quarterfinals last year.

The 19-year-old has been in the semifinals since the last edition after champion Ashley Party chose to travel to Paris and was knocked out in the first round by Britain’s Johanna Konda and Czech Marquette Vondrosova.

After the early break, Anisimova stole his opponent’s serve again 3-1 and easily captured the opening set.

The second set was just as formal as he gave up only four games in two matches.

Julian Britto report; Editing by Alison Williams

READ  West Bromwich Albion suffer Nottingham Forest blow as Leeds United join transfer hunt

You May Also Like

Jose Mourinho explains the reasons behind the Frank Lampard touchline line

Jose Mourinho explains the reasons behind the Frank Lampard touchline line

Looking back on past Browers-Dodgers matches

Looking back on past Browers-Dodgers matches

F2 Sochi Sprint Race - Motorsport Week has no choice but to cancel

F2 Sochi Sprint Race – Motorsport Week has no choice but to cancel

Big Chelsea transfer question & John McKinn reappears - Dean Smith's Aston Villa transcript

Big Chelsea transfer question & John McKinn reappears – Dean Smith’s Aston Villa transcript

Rob Baxter calls for end to rugby's Govt test - warns leaders to be 'vigilant'

Rob Baxter calls for end to rugby’s Govt test – warns leaders to be ‘vigilant’

Meet Parents - Viva El Bertos

Meet Parents – Viva El Bertos

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *