Many were killed when gunfire erupted in a hostage situation in an Oregon home

Police say several people were shot dead after the shooting in a hostage situation.

The police were called to the blockade of the United States in Salem, Oregon.

Although it is not clear how the situation unfolded, police said the accused hostage was one of the dead.

Investigators will not say who shot the dangerous shots.

A report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said officers were called to the home around 12:30 a.m. Monday.



(Image: KPTV Fox 12 Oregon / YouTube)



After they arrived, a crisis negotiator was called to the scene and he tried to talk to the suspect on the phone.

Police said “the shooting took place” and several people died at the scene.

The Oregon State Police are now investigating the case.



(Image: KPTV Fox 12 Oregon / YouTube)



They said no deputies were injured during the investigation and that anyone involved in the shooting would be placed on administrative leave.

Police said there was no continuing danger to the wider community.