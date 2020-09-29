FTSE falls as recovery fears weigh on markets – live updates

G.morning. Following the cautious overnight performance from the stock markets, the FTSE 100 is expected to remain open higher.

5 things to start your day

1) Tax hikes or more austerity are the ‘only ways’ to pay the coveted cost President Rishi Sunak is facing a clear choice as the corona virus activities threaten to consume his planned stimulus to sectoral budgets.

2) Pubs and bars are ordered to curfew at 10 p.m. Business owners were outraged after government scientists issued a curfew order without modeling its effect on epidemics.

3) Black bankers are fighting for a place at the top table Rising stars at the Black Business Awards give a verdict on how far the industry has come for diversity – and how far it still has to go.

4) Here’s what negative rates can do to your pension Bank of England may take interest rates below zero to help ailing economy – but at what cost?

5) Petrol station kings reach polar position in Asta race Blackburn millionaires are about to buy the supermarket from Walmart, which means they will lose a private equity firm.

It happened overnight

Asian stocks rallied on Tuesday after Wall Street recovered some of this month’s losses as investors anticipated a debate between President Donald Trump and his challenging former vice president Joe Biden in the November election.

Shanghai and Seoul advanced while Tokyo and Hong Kong declined. Sydney changed a little.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5 pc to 3,231.89, while the Nikkei 225 lost 0.3 pc to 23,433.82 in Tokyo. .

In Hong Kong, Hong Kong is down 0.3 pc to 23,414.78.

Cosby in Seoul was 0.8p at 2,325.33 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX200 was down 0.1p at 5,949.80. New Zealand collapsed while Singapore and Jakarta gained.

Coming up today

Interim results: AA, Cairn Energy, Card Factory, IHS Market

Full year: Ferguson, Hotel Chocolate

Business Report: Grainger, Grex

Economy: Mortgage approvals and lending, consumer credit (UK), business and consumer confidence (Eurozone), commodity trading balance (US)