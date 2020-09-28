This Week Japanese Game Releases: Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Star Wars: Forces, More

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s about time And Star Wars: Forces Highlights from this week’s Japanese video game releases.

First original entry Inactive Pondicherry Series over 10 years, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s about time The classic created by Activision Toys for Pop Studio is a true sequel and modern example. Features multiple dynamic characters, four quantum masks with the ability to bend realistic rules, a new art style, a new theatrical style, “flashback” levels, local multiplayer modes and more. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s about time Packed with content.

Star Wars: Force Five-against-five first-person space war game developed by Motive Studios of Electronic Arts. In addition to the full single player campaign set up after the events Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi, The game includes multiplayer dogfights, various types of starfighters, unopened weapons, hulls, engines, shields and cosmetics and more.

Below you will find the full list of Japanese sports releases for this week. It should be noted that Gematsu will receive a small percentage of the money from purchases made through Play-Asia Links. You can save up to five percent by using our “Komatsu“Coupon code.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s about time (PS4) – Starting globally.

Competition McGonagall (PS4, Click)

Star Wars: Forces (PS4) – Starting globally.

Ys origin Special Edition (PS4, Click) – Currently available digitally worldwide.

Midnight’s birthday (Switch) – Launches worldwide.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s about time (Xbox One) – Launched worldwide.

Kensh’s impact (PS4, PC, iOS, Android) – Launched worldwide.

Hell Sports (Switch) – Launches worldwide.

The Lost Dragon (Switch) – Launches worldwide.

Mercenary Place: The Dawn of the Twin Dragons (Click)

Mining Dungeon II: Rumu’s Journey (PC [Steam]) – Starting globally.

Mindsize (Switch) – Launches worldwide.

Death Blitz: Battle Arena (PSVR) – Launched worldwide.

Orange Blood (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Launched worldwide.

Spiritual (Switch) – Already available worldwide.

Star Wars: Forces (Xbox One, PC [Steam, Origin]) – Starting globally.

The PlayStation 4 or Switch titles listed above can be purchased using prepaid cards with Japanese PlayStation Network and Nintendo accounts: