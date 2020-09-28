Home Technology This Week Japanese Game Releases: Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Star Wars: Forces, More

This Week Japanese Game Releases: Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Star Wars: Forces, More

Sep 28, 2020 0 Comments

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s about time And Star Wars: Forces Highlights from this week’s Japanese video game releases.

First original entry Inactive Pondicherry Series over 10 years, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s about time The classic created by Activision Toys for Pop Studio is a true sequel and modern example. Features multiple dynamic characters, four quantum masks with the ability to bend realistic rules, a new art style, a new theatrical style, “flashback” levels, local multiplayer modes and more. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s about time Packed with content.

Star Wars: Force Five-against-five first-person space war game developed by Motive Studios of Electronic Arts. In addition to the full single player campaign set up after the events Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi, The game includes multiplayer dogfights, various types of starfighters, unopened weapons, hulls, engines, shields and cosmetics and more.

Below you will find the full list of Japanese sports releases for this week. It should be noted that Gematsu will receive a small percentage of the money from purchases made through Play-Asia Links. You can save up to five percent by using our “Komatsu“Coupon code.

  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s about time (PS4) – Starting globally.
  • Competition McGonagall (PS4, Click)
  • Star Wars: Forces (PS4) – Starting globally.
  • Ys origin Special Edition (PS4, Click) – Currently available digitally worldwide.
  • Midnight’s birthday (Switch) – Launches worldwide.
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s about time (Xbox One) – Launched worldwide.
  • Kensh’s impact (PS4, PC, iOS, Android) – Launched worldwide.
  • Hell Sports (Switch) – Launches worldwide.
  • The Lost Dragon (Switch) – Launches worldwide.
  • Mercenary Place: The Dawn of the Twin Dragons (Click)
  • Mining Dungeon II: Rumu’s Journey (PC [Steam]) – Starting globally.
  • Mindsize (Switch) – Launches worldwide.
  • Death Blitz: Battle Arena (PSVR) – Launched worldwide.
  • Orange Blood (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Launched worldwide.
  • Spiritual (Switch) – Already available worldwide.
  • Star Wars: Forces (Xbox One, PC [Steam, Origin]) – Starting globally.
READ  Price in India, Specifications, Key Features, Other details

The PlayStation 4 or Switch titles listed above can be purchased using prepaid cards with Japanese PlayStation Network and Nintendo accounts:

You May Also Like

Among us, a murder mystery set in space is the latest multi-million dollar cross in video games

Among us, a murder mystery set in space is the latest multi-million dollar cross in video games

US Elections 2020: How Astronauts Vote from Space

Saga’s Collection: Final Fantasy Legend Trailer Shows More in Game Boy Classics

Where to dance in front of 10 birthday cakes (Year 3)

Where to dance in front of 10 birthday cakes (Year 3)

Fortnight x Rocket League Lama-Rama Event Date, Opening Time, Challenges, Slushy Concert | Gaming | Entertainment

Fortnight x Rocket League Lama-Rama Event Date, Opening Time, Challenges, Slushy Concert | Gaming | Entertainment

The Moon's surface is highly radioactive - PGR

The Moon’s surface is highly radioactive – PGR

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *