Sep 28, 2020 0 Comments
NASA is set to launch a nearly 8 8,000 supply on Tuesday from its Wallapse airport in Virginia to the International Space Station … and the cargo includes the Universal Waste Management System.

The toilet – about 28 inches high – is 65% smaller and 40% lighter than the current John on the ISS, but it has the potential to support larger crews. It will be installed next to the current toilet, and the astronauts will test how the new grabber operates in the micro-gravity environment.

Some features of the toilet – urinal funnel and seat are made to provide more space for female team members. It also has a 3D printed titanium dual-fan separator … which creates a strong airflow that helps pull astronauts’ urine and waste into the toilet.

Remember, there is no attraction, so they will take all the help they can get.

The new toilet improves the pretreatment system used to collect and treat urine. If the new toilet succeeds … it could one day be used for the moon and even Mars.

The redistribution process includes diet, scientific experiments, and skin care of the SD Lauder.

