Google promises to no longer pay executives for sexual harassment

Google’s parent company Alphabet on Friday settled a partner lawsuit alleging that it was covering up luxury exit packages for executives responsible for sexual abuse, saying it would change workplace policies and boost diversity efforts.

The technology company said it would spend $ 310 million (4 A440 million) over the decade to modify the technology and would now ban segregation packages for employees who are subject to any pending investigation for sexual harassment or retaliation.

In addition, Alphabet said it would limit confidentiality controls when resolving harassment and discrimination cases and prohibit workplace love between managers and deputy executives.

Silicon Valley has hit out at a number of partner lawsuits in 2018 The New York Times A board of directors has reportedly approved a $ 90 million (A128 million dollar) exit package for star executive Andy Rubin, even after the sexual harassment allegations against him were considered credible at trial.

This led to Some revisions to its policies relating to global outreach and sexual harassment of employees In 2018.

Last year, Alphabet’s panel set up a special case panel of independent directors and appointed law firm Kravat, Swine & Moore last November to investigate sexual harassment by executives.

The investigation involves the conduct of a longtime corporate lawyer, David Drummond, who retained his job even after details of an extramarital affair with a woman he worked for became public. He left the characters this year.

Former CEO Eric Schmidt, who has been married for more than 30 years and is said to have been a bad blunder, left the group in 2019.

Alphabet said on Friday that allegations of sexual harassment against senior executives would be investigated by a “quick response” committee and that they would be barred from editing stock sale plans during the investigation.

Penalties and training will be more consistent. Google employees can discuss the facts of their cases in public.

A new council to oversee diversity efforts will include executives, including CEO Sundar Pichai, as well as independent experts such as retired judges and external lawyers. The Council will report to the Alphabet Group Leadership Development Committee on a quarterly basis.

Julie Goldsmith Riser, a lawyer representing the partners, has raised this commitment beyond any other organization that faces the challenges of diversity and sexual harassment.

“These are just a few of the tools in the toolbox to make the Alphabet better its workspace,” he said.

Many of the changes already used at Google will be implemented across the alphabet, including the creation of arbitration options for employee and contractor sexual harassment claims.

The Alphabet leadership alleges that last year’s lawsuit in California’s Santa Clara County Superior Court over sexual misconduct issues affecting the company’s reputation and share price caused Google and other companies to face a calculation during the #MeToo campaign.

This article has been published New York Post And re-created with permission