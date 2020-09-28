Globe Diego provides comments on injury renewal and tire handball controversy

The Liverpool summer signing from Bayern Munich was not available for his team’s Premier League game with Arsenal on Monday.

Jurgen Klopp has said Liverpool should not sign Diego for their next two games this summer – but he should return to the Merseyside derby just in time.

The Spanish midfielder was not involved in the Reds Premier League clash with Arsenal on Monday evening and missed training over the weekend.

Goalkeeper Alison was also in action, but returned to the game on Monday.

Editors’ choices

Klopp says he expects Diego to return after the upcoming international break, meaning he will miss his side’s Karaoke Cup game with Arsenal and the league trip to Aston Villa.

The first international break of the 2020-21 season follows, with the first game of a Mercedes derby at Everton on October 17.

“He will be fine after the international break, of course,” Klopp said Sky Sports. “That’s the situation at the moment. He’s not good enough to be involved tonight [against Arsenal] But that’s it. ”

After a long summer transfer saga before his move from Bayern Munich, there is no doubt that Liverpool fans were delighted with Diego after his debut against Chelsea.

Within 45 minutes of their launch their new star broke a Premier League record and will be hoping to drop a starting spot.

Away from Liverpool, Klopp was also asked about recent controversies related to handball and VAR in the Premier League.

The final penalty against Tottenham’s Eric Dyer over the weekend sparked further controversy, but Glob says no other coach can do that except follow the rules.

Do you think Eric Dyer could have done something else if Jose Mourinho had told him before the game, “When Carol is on your back, make sure your hand is nowhere near the ball”? Things like that don’t work. We have to deal with the situation.

“It’s absolutely unfortunate for Eric, of course. I know it, everyone knows it, he can do nothing else!

“It simply came to our notice then. We have to deal with the rules, we have to deal with the rules of the reps. As long as there are rules, we all have to deal with it.

“Is this correct? I don’t think so. Accepting the rules is right, but is the rule right? I’m not 100 percent sure about that. ”