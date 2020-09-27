Women’s FA Cup: Everton Chelsea target scalp for ‘Springboard’ season

Willie Kirk believes Everton will win the Women’s FA Cup for the first time since 2010

Date: Sunday, September 28th Kick-off: 13:00 B.S.T. Security: Live text commentary on the BBC Sports website

Toffees boss Willie Kirk says the fall of league champions Chelsea from Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-finals will be “the biggest springboard” for Everton.

The previous round of the 2019-20 Cup in February saw Bristol City win 5-0, before the devices were postponed by the Corona virus.

Everton signed with seven players this summer and won the first two league games of the 2020-21 season.

But only up to six of them can play at the end of the last season trophy.

“I want to win silverware and be challenged for silverware,” Kirk told BBC Sport.

“Most importantly, for the club, it was an extra step in the right direction to get us back to where we were many years ago, which was a constant challenge for the trophies.

“Our ambitions do not stop there – we want to play in Europe in the years to come – so this will be a big step for us and I hope Sunday’s win will be a big boost to a positive season.”

Reflecting on his page’s most recent Cup game “distant, happy memory” in February, Kirk added: “This is a completely different Everton now.

“This is a very good Everton, a strong Everton.

“The only choice is the headache, unfortunately we can only register six new players besides last year’s team, and we have signed with seven new players, thus leaving the most frustrated player.

“It’s a shame, because the team has gathered so quickly, and one has to miss the final rounds of this tournament, but it’s a match from last season, so I think it should be seen as a bonus for the six people who play in it.”

Both Everton and Chelsea have won the trophy twice, but both of the London players’ victories have come since 2015, while the Merseyside organization aims to lift the trophy for the first time since 2010.

The winner of their meeting on Sunday will play Brighton or Birmingham in the semifinals on Wednesday, live on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer.