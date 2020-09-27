Saga’s Collection: Final Fantasy Legend Trailer Shows More in Game Boy Classics

in the beginning Revealed Last month, Saga’s Collection: The Final Fantasy Legend Brings up the first three entries in Saga Square Enix has shared a new preview with the Tokyo Game Show 2020, and these classics can be found in the English and Japanese versions below.

Some new features you might expect:

The collection includes new enhancements such as high-speed mode and unique features for the Nintendo Switch, adjustable screen magnification and game screen background customization. Compatible with portable mode, but compatible with TV mode and tablet mode. Also, this game renews the nostalgia for the original by running the console’s vertical app after removing the Joy-Cons. Take your collection on hand while traveling, share your journey with your Nintendo Switch in TV mode, or remove the Joy-Cons and turn your Nintendo Switch vertically for a retro game boy experience.

