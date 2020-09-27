Home World North Korea warns of tensions as it searches for South Korea shot dead North Korea

North Korea warns of tensions as it searches for South Korea shot dead North Korea

Sep 27, 2020 0 Comments
North Korea warns of tensions as it searches for South Korea shot dead North Korea

According to Pyongyang, the incident should not have happened, and South Korea is mobilizing dozens of naval vessels to find human remains.

North Korea said Sunday it was searching for the body of a South Korean officer killed by its troops, but warned that South Korean naval operations in the region threatened to escalate tensions.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday issued a rare apology for the shooting death of a South Korean fisheries officer in North Korean waters.

Seoul later urged Pyongyang to investigate the massacre further, suggesting that it could be a joint investigation by both sides.

The South Korean military has accused the North Korean military of killing the man, burning his body and setting it on fire near the sea border.

North Korean state news agency KCNA reported Sunday that the country’s authorities were considering ways to hand over the body if it was found in the south.

The report said it was “a bad case that should not have happened” but warned that South Korean naval operations near the scene had gone into North Korean waters.

“We call on the South to immediately stop infiltration across the military border in the West Sea, which could lead to escalating tensions,” KCNA said.

A spokesman for South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense did not immediately comment on the allegations.

South Korea searched 39 ships and six aircraft, including 16 naval vessels, which continued Sunday in defiance of North Korean complaints, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

KCNA says North Korea will launch its own search operation to recover the body.

READ  Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A US Supreme Court judge has died of cancer at the age of 87

“We have taken further necessary security measures to ensure that any incident that undermines trust and respect relations between the North and the South does not happen under any circumstances, which is true to the purpose of our supreme leadership,” the statement added. Without describing.

You May Also Like

At least 16 people have been killed by carbon monoxide poisoning in China's coal mining accident

At least 16 people have been killed by carbon monoxide poisoning in China’s coal mining accident

Corona virus live news: Global deaths near 1m as India prepares to cross 6m cases | World News

Madrid in conflict with government over lockout of Govt-19 | Spain

The 3 children of Prince William and Kate Middleton meet one of their favorite celebrities

The 3 children of Prince William and Kate Middleton meet one of their favorite celebrities

China pushes COVID-19 vaccine to thousands

China pushes COVID-19 vaccine to thousands

Alyssa Milano’s corona virus symptoms lasted for six months

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *