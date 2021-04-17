Home World Unusual. The crocodile on the tree frightened the people of Krakow

Apr 17, 2021 0 Comments
“APeople did not open the windows because they were afraid the animal would enter their homes. ” .. it is a croissant.

The unusual story was revealed by the Animal Association of Krakow (KTOZ), which, on Facebook, revealed part of a phone conversation in which the resident announced the situation. Thinking it was a reptile, perhaps an iguana, the (frightened) woman decided to ask for help.

Experts suspected that it may be an animal of this species, as it is currently unable to survive in the area due to its low temperature. But, anyway, they did their duty and went to the scene.

Arriving at that address, they encountered an unusual situation: “a brown creature on a pink branch”, they explained on the social network. After realizing it was a crocodile – someone had to be thrown out to feed the birds – the researchers had a “laugh fit”.

“This mysterious iguana is a croissant, a croissant – those French-style cakes,” he joked, however, calling on people to always be cautious when thinking that an animal might be in danger.

Russia retaliates by imposing sanctions on US, but says it is open to meeting with White House | The world

Extra troops to Afghanistan to return Dutch troops safely Domestic

Large buildings built unnecessarily because they were never used

The BBC has received 110,000 complaints about Prince Philip's broadcast-entertainment

Purchased spinach was found by an Australian snake in a supermarket

