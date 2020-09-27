Live: Police are busy as there is a pub curfew order at 10pm on Saturday night

‘We fully understand how difficult the last six months have been for people’

Assistant Chief Constable Glenn Maho said: “We fully understand how difficult it has been for those in our communities in Devon and Cornwall over the past six months. The majority of people follow the guidelines and play their part in helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The South West has one of the lowest rates of infection in the country, but we can not be complacent right now. The rate of infection is rising rapidly nationally. We must continue to work together to keep everyone safe. It is important that the public take the time to understand the rules and take personal responsibility for their actions.

“The Devon and Cornwall Police will maintain the attitude of the 4Es to the new law, using education and incentives to ask members of the public to comply with the rules. My hope is that the public will continue to act responsibly for the majority of incidents.

“We will explicitly support these measures and expect enforcement in situations where individuals are clearly and blatantly violating the law, especially in large parties or if there is anti-social behavior or disorder. 6 Rule of law is not new, it is absolutely clear. .

“As part of the new regulations, all hospitality businesses must be closed by 10pm. Our officers and licensing teams will be fully engaged with licensed premises to ensure compliance. We continue to work with local authorities, our partners on environmental health, food and trade standards, and their responsibility to businesses and Helps to trade within the rules.

The fine for not wearing a face mask has been increased to $ 200. Those who are exempt from wearing the mask will not be fined. Our attitude is the same, first interacting with people, teaching them about the law and encouraging them to comply. We will implement where there is no other way, but this is a last resort. “

Anyone in a group of more than six people in any indoor or outdoor space “under the six rules” will continue to be dispersed, and can now be fined $ 200 if they refuse to comply.