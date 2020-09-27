Home Top News Google celebrates 22nd birthday together, but from afar

Google celebrates 22nd birthday together, but from afar

Sep 27, 2020 0 Comments

Google celebrates social distance.

Google

Google marks its 22nd year on Sunday with an animated birthday doodle.

Doodle shows us how Google Video celebrates with Google G with cakes and gifts at its online fellow conference party. Virtual Party reminds us that in the age of the corona virus, it is important to maintain social distance even in special cases.

The company received its Stanford Ph.D. Students and Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page published an article The anatomy of a large-scale hypertextual web search engine. In it, the pair outlined Google, a prototype of a “large-scale search engine” that had a database of “at least 24 million pages”.

In the 22 years that Brin and Page have outlined their vision for a search engine, the company has grown dramatically. Google’s search engine now caters to hundreds of billions of web pages, but the company has become the most dominant force in advertising since its humble beginning as a search engine. Google now owns a parent company, Alphabet, which has tents that touch everything from self-driving cars to its Android mobile software for life.

But its date of birth was actually a bit dark. The company has been celebrating its birthday since September 27, 2006, but the previous year, it celebrated its birthday on September 26, 2004 and September 7 and September 8, 2003, respectively. Even Google is not sure why this is, especially since it was incorporated on September 4, 1998.

READ  Air travel is picking up ... sort of

You May Also Like

Pierre-Emerick Abamayang reveals Barcelona refusal to stay at Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Abamayang reveals Barcelona refusal to stay at Arsenal

Lionel Messi and Anshu Pathi lead Ronald Koman to victory on opening day

Lionel Messi and Anshu Pathi lead Ronald Koman to victory on opening day

Peters outscored the San Francisco Giants 5-4

Peters outscored the San Francisco Giants 5-4

Eagles vs. Bengals score: live updates, game stats, highlights as Carson Vents breaks Philadelphia record

Eagles vs. Bengals score: live updates, game stats, highlights as Carson Vents breaks Philadelphia record

French Open 2020 - Victoria Azarenka and Tanga Kovinic walk 24 minutes

French Open 2020 – Victoria Azarenka and Tanga Kovinic walk 24 minutes

UFC 253 - Israel Adesenya reminds the world why he is the Middleweight King on Fight Island

UFC 253 – Israel Adesenya reminds the world why he is the Middleweight King on Fight Island

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *