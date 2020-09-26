Fortnight x Rocket League Lama-Rama Event Date, Opening Time, Challenges, Slushy Concert | Gaming | Entertainment

The Fortnight X Rocket League Lama-Rama event is set to launch on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.
The Lama-Rama crossover will take place on September 26 in the U.S. DJ Slushy’s Fortnight Party begins with a royal concert.
As part of the Spotlight series of sporting events, he will travel to the main arena at Party Royal from 10pm BSD UK time at Slushi Party Royal, where he will perform a new solo.
Fortnight fans will be able to watch the BST on September 27th at 4am and the BST on the same day at 6pm.
As an added bonus, Fortnight users can watch the concert without actually going to the main stage.
“Couldn’t you decide to play Battle Royale or attend a concert?” Reads an epic post. “Why not do both!
“We have added an image (PIP) to the image, which will allow you to view Slooshi’s performance in key modes and party royalties.
After the first concert, fans can go to the Rocket League – which is now free to play, remember – to participate in the Lama-Rama sports event.
As part of the Lama-Rama event, Rocket League players will be able to complete the challenges of obtaining sporting goods and cosmetics for both Fortnight and the Rocket League.
There are challenges in any playlist ranging from playing online competition, scoring five goals, making five saves or getting five assists with Lama Tapper.
Rewards include new decks for Rocket League vehicles, Rocket League themed sprays for Fortnight and even new music tracks. The full list of challenges and rewards can be found below.
After all, the event runs from September 26th to October 12th, so there’s plenty of time to open everything on offer.
“The war bus has a full boost and flies in the Rocket League! Fortnite celebrates Rocket League’s move to Free to Play with Laka-Rama – a shortcut event, where players can open the rewards for both Rocket League and Rocket League Fortnight.
“This is the perfect time to see what Soccer is all about! Start your engines, collect some incentives and get rewards!”
Fortnite X Rocket League Lama-Rama Challenges and Rewards …
Challenge 1: Lamas, Start Your Engines!
Rocket League Challenge: Play online matches on any playlist
– Rocket League Reward: Lama Flyer Antenna
– Fortnight Reward: Rocket League Spray
Challenge 2 – Mounted to Victory
Rocket League Challenge: Normally Win 1 online competition with Lama Antenna
– Rocket League Reward: Best Lama Topper
– Fortnight Reward: Holocaust Drop Contrail
Challenge 3 – Over the world
Rocket League Challenge: Get 5 goals, savings or assistance with Lama Dapper
– Rocket League Reward: Lama Lama Octane Decal
– Fortnight Reward: Rocket Groove Music Track
Challenge 4 – An EPIC ENDEAVOR
Rocket League Challenge: Win 5 online matches in any playlist with Lama Tekel (Octane)
– Rocket League Reward: Lama Wheels
– Fortnight Reward: Rocket League Emoticon
Challenge 5 – The Lama Legend
Rocket League Challenge: Get MVP in any online competition with Lama Wheels
– Rocket League Reward: Battle Bus + Battle Balloon Antenna, Battle Bus Wheels and Battle Bus Engine Audio
– Fortnight Reward: Octane RL Backlink + Style Variation