Fortnight x Rocket League Lama-Rama Event Date, Opening Time, Challenges, Slushy Concert | Gaming | Entertainment

The Fortnight X Rocket League Lama-Rama event is set to launch on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

The Lama-Rama crossover will take place on September 26 in the U.S. DJ Slushy’s Fortnight Party begins with a royal concert.

As part of the Spotlight series of sporting events, he will travel to the main arena at Party Royal from 10pm BSD UK time at Slushi Party Royal, where he will perform a new solo.

Fortnight fans will be able to watch the BST on September 27th at 4am and the BST on the same day at 6pm.

As an added bonus, Fortnight users can watch the concert without actually going to the main stage.

“Couldn’t you decide to play Battle Royale or attend a concert?” Reads an epic post. “Why not do both!

“We have added an image (PIP) to the image, which will allow you to view Slooshi’s performance in key modes and party royalties.

After the first concert, fans can go to the Rocket League – which is now free to play, remember – to participate in the Lama-Rama sports event.

As part of the Lama-Rama event, Rocket League players will be able to complete the challenges of obtaining sporting goods and cosmetics for both Fortnight and the Rocket League.