‘Black-Ish’ star Yara Shahidi plays Tinker Bella in Disney’s live-action ‘Peter Bon’

Black-ish Star Yara Shahidi plays Tinker Bella DisneyUpcoming Live-Action Peter Bonn Movie, Peter Pan and Wendy.

According to Deadline, Shahidi, is very popular in the role of Joey Johnson in shows Black-ish And Developed-ish, Starred as the trilogy angel in David Lowry’s 1953 animated classic remake of Disney.

Shahidi’s acting for the first time filled the role played by the color actor traditionally played by white actors.

Following is the news that Halle Bailey, part of R&B sister duo Chloe X Haley, will play Ariel in the live-action remake of the 1989 animated classic film Little mermaid.

Shahidi joins Jude Law as Captain Hook, as well as Peter Bonn and Wendy as Alexander Moloney and Ever Anderson.

Director Lower Toby co-wrote the script with Holbrooks, while Jim Whittaker produced the duties.

Peter Bonn J.M. Based on a novel written by Barry. It tells the story of an underage boy and his children who go to the magical world of Neverland. Tinker is a close friend of Bell Bon

With many great studio remakes over the years, the most popular is Steven Spielberg Hook Starring Robin Williams. Julia Roberts played Tinker Bell in the 1991 film.

Meanwhile, Disney has postponed almost all of the films scheduled for release in 2020 due to the corona virus crisis.

These changes affect the fourth phase movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, its first title Black widow It was pushed back from this November until next May. It was initially slated to hit theaters in May 2020.

EternitiesMeanwhile, its release date has been changed from February 2021 to next November. As FondangoExecutive Editor Eric Davis Notes, this is the first year since 2009 that Marvel Studios has not had a movie.

Other topics to be affected by the announcement include Deep water, Death in the Nile, Western story And Kings Man. Elsewhere, the untitled Disney movie, which was not expected to arrive in July 2021, has now been removed from the chart, one from the 20th century studio.