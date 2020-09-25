Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits they will “have fun” with Curtis Jones after the youngster played 7-2 Karabo Cup in third round victory over Lincoln.

The 19-year-old, who was born in Doxt, hit twice, helped take the game past their hosts halfway through and ordered the game from the midfield as an experienced pro.

Globe has gradually introduced the youngster to his first team, but he is set to play a more involved role this season.

“The first half was very good and the beginning of the second half was very good” was Globe’s assessment of the youth’s performance.

“There’s still room for improvement, but everyone knows my opinion of Curtis Jones, he’s an exceptional talent, we’ll have a little fun with him, and I’m very confident in the future.

“Both goals were tough, the second one touch was completely exceptional between the two opponents, and then he opened up and looked at the opportunity and finished it.”

Sherdan Shakiri, who has become something of a player in the last 18 months and will be one of the men Liverpool is happy to offload, opened the scoring with a superb free-kick and had a good game in midfield.

Globe gave the Swiss some confidence, and the likes of Djokovic Origi scored in the 89th minute, but were relatively useless other than that because he insisted the door was not closed on anyone’s life.

“Everyone took the opportunity to show up, and it was so important,” he said.

“My door is always open, if a player wants to – they can all play football – that’s why they’re in Liverpool. There are a lot of games in the season.

“They were passionate, we looked at the attitude tonight, a lot of things like what I like and what we want to see from the Liverpool team.

“There are a lot of really good things, which is why we came here. We wanted to win, but we wanted to play well. I found a good game.” Lincoln manager Michael Appleton admitted his league was one-page out-class, but still disappointed in the score.

“I think a class ended with one or two mistakes from Liverpool in the first half,” he said.

“We had two moments in the first half, but in the second half it was very difficult and disappointing performance – we thought we should have scored four or five goals.”

All of Liverpool’s first four goals came from outside the penalty area and Apple were asked if they could have done more to prevent them.

“If we had some kind of bucket in the top corner or there was a sheet to prevent them from going inside,” he said.

“As for creating the second and fourth goals, we could certainly have prevented them with two different results.

“But at this level you will be punished by this side.”