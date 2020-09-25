‘Benadryl Challenge’: FDA issues warning over reports of tectonic injuries and deaths related to dicotyledon

Excess diphenhydramine (benadryl) can lead to serious health problems, including severe heart problems, seizures, coma and death.

The FDA quoted young people as ending up in hospital emergency rooms or dying after participating in what became known as the “Benadryl Challenge” on the social media site Dictok.

“We are examining these reports and conducting a review to determine if additional cases have been reported,” the company said in a statement.

The FDA said it had contacted Dicto and had “strongly urged” the removal of videos of “Benadryl Challenge” from its site and the monitoring of new posts.