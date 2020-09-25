Home Entertainment 2 Chainz Delays New Album ‘So Help Me God’

2 Chainz Delays New Album ‘So Help Me God’

Sep 25, 2020 0 Comments

The artist’s sixth studio LP won’t be arriving tomorrow after all

Published Sep 24, 2020

2 Chainz was slated to release new album So Help Me God this evening, but the Atlanta icon has now shared that the effort will be delayed.

On Instagram, Chainz revealed that the album would not be arriving on its initial release date of September 25, explained the sample clearances and a skit are behind the holdup.

“I’m not finished with it yet,” he said of his sixth studio LP. “I’m waiting on two samples to get back, information on two samples, and I’m waiting on a skit, believe it or not.” However, he remained optimistic at the turnaround time, estimating it “it shouldn’t [be more] than a couple of weeks, though. ”

Chainz had previewed So Help Me God with the Lil Wayne-assisted “Money Maker.” The album will follow his 2019 LP Rap or Go to the League, which featured Ariana Grande, Chance the Rapper, E-40, Kendrick Lamar and more.

Earlier this year, 2 Chainz appeared on a track with Run the Jewels, and will lend a verse to a new Juicy J album next month.

