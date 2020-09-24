Home Entertainment Up to 60 people are to be laid off at the Grand Opera House

Up to 60 people are to be laid off at the Grand Opera House

Sep 24, 2020 0 Comments
Up to 60 people are to be laid off at the Grand Opera House

One of York’s major theaters is to lay off 60 workers and run the skeleton system as the Furlough project comes to an end.

The Grand Opera House on Clifton Street in York has not been able to hold any live performances since the lockout began.

It is understood that about 11 full-time employees and 50 ordinary workers have been affected.

Also some employees are on temporary layoffs and will be brought back to the company in the coming months.

Apart from the Furlough project, the place has no government or art forum support, it is a business operator and part of the Ambassador Theater Group (ADG), the company said.

The group has contacted several of its employees to announce that they will be laid off.

In a statement, an ATG spokesman said: “In the context of closed theaters, there is no clarity on the date of reopening without suspended products and social remote controls.

“The ATG has stated that individuals working in their locations will be notified of their contract short-term employment and layoff terms after the end of the government job retention program.

“A support team covering theater operations, programming, marketing, ticketing, information technology, finance, human resources and other areas maintains operational readiness.”

Yesterday The Press announced that its big Christmas show – Berwick Collar Ponto Dick Turbin Rites Again Again has been postponed for a year.

READ  Girls Aloud's Kimberley Walsh ends bitter seven year feud with Nadine Coyle

You May Also Like

5 Seconds of Summer Ashton Irwin Announces Solo Debut Album 'Super Bloom'

5 Seconds of Summer Ashton Irwin Announces Solo Debut Album ‘Super Bloom’

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McLenny have joined Rexham AFC.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McLenny have joined Rexham AFC.

He identifies Franois Arnaud as bisexual

He identifies Franois Arnaud as bisexual

Who packed up last night?

Who packed up last night?

Cardi B and his sister sue for defamation after calling Trump supporters ‘racists’

Dancing in the Ice 2021 lineup | Joe-Warren confirmed the plant

Dancing in the Ice 2021 lineup | Joe-Warren confirmed the plant

Timothea Maldonado

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *