The new Amazon drone is a camera that flies and records around your home

Sep 24, 2020 0 Comments
Amazon’s love affair with drones has been sent to its home security company Ring. During today’s Amazon event, Ring announced an autonomous indoor drone called the New Always Home Game, which flies around your home and provides live, mobile feed if you see an intruder or emergency in your home.

The drone will sell for 9,249 (approximately £ 200, AU $ 350, we have no international price yet available) and will be launched occasionally in 2021. This cannot be done manually; However, you can create preset tracking paths from one room to the next so you can choose which rooms in your home are protected.

