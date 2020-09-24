The new Amazon drone is a camera that flies and records around your home

Amazon’s love affair with drones has been sent to its home security company Ring. During today’s Amazon event, Ring announced an autonomous indoor drone called the New Always Home Game, which flies around your home and provides live, mobile feed if you see an intruder or emergency in your home.

The drone will sell for 9,249 (approximately £ 200, AU $ 350, we have no international price yet available) and will be launched occasionally in 2021. This cannot be done manually; However, you can create preset tracking paths from one room to the next so you can choose which rooms in your home are protected.

Drone Is said It has five minutes of battery life and only needs to make one minute trips (on average) before returning to its hub to recharge. But on frequent flights, you get 1080p views of your home, which should be smooth enough to see if the door is locked remotely or the stove is turned off by the ring app.

Once docked, the drone’s camera feed is blocked, and the drone emits audible noises to alert you while in flight. This way, you never have to worry about drone registration when you don’t know it.

Always Home Game also has barrier-free technology that prevents anything (or anyone) from crashing. In doing so, the drone is said to be just 5 x 7 x 7 inches and it has grilles to prevent drivers, so there is less chance of further damage.

When the drone detects movement, or your other ring alarm sensors or cameras issue an alert, the drone will fly in a preset path and check near the alert for the source of the disturbance.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Can the security camera be replaced?

Most companies’ interior security cameras, including the Ring, have 1080p resolution and a field-of-view (FOV) range of 100 to 10-145 resolution. Some will pan and lean. But none of them can get up and fly around to find a robber.

To fully protect a home, each room needs several security cameras. It will always appeal to the home game as it can protect multiple rooms at once.

However, it is true that it only flies one minute at a time and cuts most of its time Change A home security system. This is very likely Multiplication This allows you to double-check any blind spots and check rooms that do not want permanent camera feed.