Ryan Reynolds and Wreck McLenny is a two-star, both in talks to acquire Rexham AFC.

2020 really brings us the most unexpected things to follow.

The Rexham Supporters Trust Board (WST) has approved the cast to begin discussions following a special public meeting.

1,223 members voted in favor of the talks, with 97.5 percent of the vote.

The board has confirmed that 43-year-old Ryan and Rob are two bidders interested in investing in the football club.

In a statement, they said: ‘Negotiations with the proposed bidders will now continue and we are in a position to confirm both interested parties to invest in Rexham AFC.

“At the appropriate time, Mr McLenny and Mr Reynolds will present their vision for Rexham AFC and propose to members vote at the second special general meeting.”



After the initial vote, Ryan and Rob will share a proposal, and a second vote will take place after which members are ready to accept or reject the offer.

Ryan confirmed the sensational news on Twitter, after responding to a fan tweet in 2012, saying, ‘You never know when Ryan Reynolds will return to Rexham.’

‘Yes, you never know,’ he replied. ‘I’ve been waiting 8 years to respond to this tweet.’

I have been waiting 8 years to respond to this tweet. – Ryan Reynolds (an Vancity Reynolds) September 23, 2020

It comes later Chairman Last week it was announced for the first time that the ‘two most famous people with high net worth’ had approached the WST with a lucrative offer.

A spokesman told the publication: ‘Investors who want their identities to remain anonymous until WST members authorize the committee to continue discussions are expected to buy the entire share capital of Rexham AFC Limited.

“Rexham AFC Ltd has been nominally acquired and they want to immediately invest million 2 million in the club for the purposes of moving forward as a business and successful football team.”

They continued: ‘WEST and external professional advisers consider the offer to be completely reliable.

“They believe the credible potential offer of the $ 2 million investment needs to be assessed and negotiated so that a firm proposal can be reasonably put before the members.”



Rexham director Spencer Harris told the PA news agency of the investment: ‘It is still in the process of finalizing the deal and bringing it to the members in a second AGM.

‘But I like to think Rock and Ryan Rexham think it’s an attractive opportunity with amazing energy.’

He continued: ‘The professionalism of Rob and Ryan doesn’t come often, and the news of their interest is very exciting to supporters. They are the most motivated people and the most successful people in their profession.

“But from our discussions I can say that they are both underground and want the best for the club.”

Metro Co. has contacted representatives for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McLenny for further comments.

