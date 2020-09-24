Home Sports NDT withdraws from Super Eagles’ friendship with Tunisia’s Cote d’Ivoire

Sep 24, 2020 0 Comments
Leicester City midfielder, Wilfried NDT, was knocked out by friends against Nigeria’s Cote d’Ivoire and Tunisia, with a hip injury in Fox’s 4-2 win over Burnley.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed in a tweet last night that NDT could be sidelined for six to 12 weeks due to hips.

NDT was part of a 25-man squad that coach Jernot Rohr invited to prepare the Super Eagles for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone in November.

The 23-year-old played a full 90 minutes on Sunday evening as Brendan Rodgers men claretted Claret at King Power Stadium, but he will not be part of the upcoming international game in Austria.

Super Eagles Media Officer, Doin Ipoh, confirmed the development yesterday.

“Of course, NDT has been injured and has been ruled out of matches against Tunisia and Cote d’Ivoire,” Ibidoy told Cole.com.

Meanwhile, coach Jernot Rohr is expected to name the injured Midfield Trojan as a replacement.

Since the start of the 2020-21 campaign, Rodgers has played a central men’s defensive role alongside former jenk man Kokler Choung. This followed the unavailability of Wes Morgan, Johnny Evans and Philip Benkovic.

The Northern Irish tactic was that the center-back role would not be permanent as the NDT would return to its normal position as the defenders deal with their injury and suspension concerns.

“Wilf is a player, I have real faith,” Rodgers told the media.

“He played that place (center-back) very well and he has the qualities to play there. We didn’t want him there for a long time.”

This is the first time NDT has suffered a pelvic injury, and the news is of particular concern to Leicester, who are starting the youth season on a solid note.

He lost 0-2 to the Gunners when his team played at Arsenal in the English League Cup clash with Pierre-Emerick Abamayang last night, and lost to Pep Cardiola’s Manchester City in a mouth-watering Premier League match on Sunday at Etihad Stadium.

Leicester are currently top of the league after scoring six points from two games they have played so far.

