Free at Rocket League Epic Game Store, you get a $ 10 voucher to download

Rocket League is now free to play, and anyone who downloads the game before October 23 can get a $ 10 / £ 10 voucher to spend at the Epic Game Store. The $ 10 voucher can only be used on eligible games and add-ons priced at add 14.99 / £ 15.99, and expires on November 1, 2020.

Vehicle-based football was disconnected by epic games and is no longer available to buy on Steam. This game will continue to be supported for Steam owners, and cross-platform upgrade support is enabled, allowing users to connect their epic game account across Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Steam.

Rocket League currently hosts a Lama-Rama event that allows players to unlock rewards for both Rocket League and Epic’s other popular online multiplayer game Fortnight. A war bus is coming to Rocket League as a new combat vehicle.

The Rocket League was very well received when it debuted the PlayStation Plus title in 2015 and continues to be popular among players on all platforms. Now Rocket League does not play for free, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch owners do not need a PS Plus or Nintendo Switch online membership to play. Xbox One users will still need Xbox Live Gold.

The Epic Sports Store continues to offer free games every week. Currently, Watch Docs 2, Football Manager 2020 and stick to it man! May it be yours to keep forever.