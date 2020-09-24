Home Top News Free at Rocket League Epic Game Store, you get a $ 10 voucher to download

Rocket League is now free to play, and anyone who downloads the game before October 23 can get a $ 10 / £ 10 voucher to spend at the Epic Game Store. The $ 10 voucher can only be used on eligible games and add-ons priced at add 14.99 / £ 15.99, and expires on November 1, 2020.

Vehicle-based football was disconnected by epic games and is no longer available to buy on Steam. This game will continue to be supported for Steam owners, and cross-platform upgrade support is enabled, allowing users to connect their epic game account across Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Steam.

