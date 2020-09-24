A rocket booster from the 1960s may have come to hunt us down again – P.G.R.

Astronomers have discovered that it is an asteroid orbiting the Earth.

If the object is actually an asteroid and itself enters Earth’s orbit, it will be considered a “mini moon”, but not everyone believes it.

Some scientists, including members of NASA, believe that the “asteroid” was actually an old rocket booster that returned to Earth.

Everyone knows that the earth has a real moon. If you have a clear sky above your head you can see it most nights, and it is usually pretty clean. However, there are tons of small natural objects orbiting the Earth that are not large enough to be considered moons, but orbit anyway. They are sometimes referred to as mini moons, and new ones are going our way. Except it’s just space junk.

Named the Asteroid 2020 SO, the object is expected to enter orbit around the Earth as it passes through 27,000 miles of our planets. Unfortunately, there is a good chance that this is not an asteroid, but rather a part of the old rocket technology is coming back to bother us.

Mankind has fired a lot of stuff into space, and there’s a lot more to it. Older satellites, exhibitions and full rocket boosters are still floating somewhere in orbit around the Earth. Sometimes the trash we shoot in space will only disappear for a period of time to come back, and this is what happens with Asteroid 2020 SO.

“I suspect this newly discovered object 2020 SO is an old rocket booster because it follows an orbit about the Sun, which is very similar to Earth, almost circular, in the same plane, and the Sun is farther away,” said NASA’s Center for Material Studies near Earth. Milk soda Said CNN In an interview. “It will be followed by a rocket phase separated from a lunar mission that crosses the moon and escapes into orbit about the sun. An asteroid in such an orbit is unlikely, but not impossible.”

So how old is the rocket level? Sodas believes this may be from the 1960s. More specifically, based on an analysis of past lunar mission launches, he believes it was a booster fired into space in 1966. This task was supposed to send the lander Surveyor 2 to the lunar surface, but instead it failed. Now, its booster is back to remind NASA of a misconception.

We do not know what that means until we get closer to the earth. It will happen in late November, and by that time, we know that it is a real asteroid or another part of space debris that is constantly accumulating around our planet.