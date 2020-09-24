5 Seconds of Summer Ashton Irwin Announces Solo Debut Album ‘Super Bloom’

5 Seconds of Summer Ashton Irwin has announced the release of his solo debut album ‘Super Bloom’.

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist are set to release the new offering via EMI on October 23rd. Find the list below.

In celebration of this announcement, Irwin has released the album’s first single, ‘Skinny Skinny’. In a press release, Irwin told of a conversation he had with his 16-year-old brother about body image.

“He’s already stuck in his own mental image of how his body should be,” Irwin said. “As a young man I thought it was a freeze to try and walk.

“I had to write a song about the pain of physical dysmorphia. I have been through many stages in my life and I have been sick with that mindset.

“The support system, the healing, the recovery, the strength and the focus on the real self is an exaggerated story. I felt like there was a lot to write about.”

The official music video for ‘Skinny Skinny’ was screened today. Irwin, who does not have shirtless in the clip, dances in front of several mirrors, which distorts his image and captures his reflections.

See it below:

Irwin’s last release with 5SOS was the single ‘Wild Flower’ in April, taken from the band’s fourth studio album, ‘CALM’, which was dropped in March.

Ashton Irwin ‘Super Bloom’ Tracklist:

1. scar

2. Have you found the ur search u?

3. Skinny skinny

4. Greyhound

5. A matter of time

6. Sunshine

7. Sweet

8. I blame

9. Driver

10. The right lie