Home Top News Sean Lennon will host the annual event for his father John on his 80th birthday

Sean Lennon will host the annual event for his father John on his 80th birthday

Sep 23, 2020 0 Comments
Sean Lennon will host the annual event for his father John on his 80th birthday

Image copyright
B.A. Media

Image title

John Lennon would have been 80 on October 9th

For the first time, Sean Ono Lennon interviewed Sir Paul McCartney about his relationship with his father John.

Sir Paul, who met Lennon, said, “I look back now as a fan.

“How lucky I was to meet this weird Teddy Boy from the bus. I played music like I did. We’re the guy together, we’re complementary to each other!”

This discussion will be part of a special two-part Radio 2 program that will mark John Lennon’s 80s, Beatle’s birthday.

During the chat, Sir Paul plays Just Fun, one of the first Lennon-McCartney songs.

Written because teenagers played the truth from school, it has not been officially recorded – although a snippet from the Beatles’ Let It Be movie was heard before.

Speaking to Sean, Sir Paul admitted that his first attempts at writing with John were “not very good”.

“Eventually, we started writing some really good songs and then we really enjoyed the process of learning together.

The documentary will feature interviews with Sean’s half-brother Julian and his godfather Sir Elton John.

Radio 2 boss Helen Thomas said: “John Lennon is one of the most popular and much loved musicians on Radio 2 audiences, so he is delighted and proud of Sean’s first radio show in which he talks at length about his father, with brothers Julian, Paul McCartney and Elton John. Will be broadcast on our network. “

The shows will be available on October 9 and October 3 and 4, just before Lennon’s birthday.

The star was shot dead in 1980 outside his New York residence. Earlier this week, it was revealed that his killer, Mark Chapman, had apologized to Lennon’s widow Yoko Ono during a parole trial in August.

Chapman told the parole team at the Wendy Correctional Facility in New York that he would like to reiterate that he’s sorry for my crime.

“It’s very selfish. I’m sorry for the pain I caused her [Ono]. I think about it all the time. “

Follow us Facebook, Or on Twitter BCBBCNewsEnts. If you have a story recommendation email

READ  Harry and Meghan got secretly engaged 'two months before they told the world'

You May Also Like

Don Levy on the possibility of 'Shits Creek': "Fingers crossed"

Don Levy on the possibility of ‘Shits Creek’: “Fingers crossed”

Da Brad once won a half-naked woman over former Alan Iverson

Cory Gardner is already under pressure in the next Supreme Court nomination battle

Cory Gardner is already under pressure in the next Supreme Court nomination battle

Premiere’s owner Whitford warns it could cut 6,000 employees

Photo of Sean Bryan

Call former student Sean Bryan speaks ‘American Ninja Warrior,’ Covit-19

The second lock: What restrictions can be expected prior to the announcement of Nicola Sturgeon

The second lock: What restrictions can be expected prior to the announcement of Nicola Sturgeon

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *