Keer Stormer is set to make a televised address to the nation on Wednesday evening in response to Boris Johnson’s Corona virus report.

He warned that the Labor leader would have the “right to respond” to the Prime Minister’s address, which could impose stricter restrictions if the rate did not fall.

The deadline for Stormer’s speech has not been confirmed, but it is expected to air on the BBC in a prime time slot.

A Labor source said: “He will support what the government has announced, but another national lockout is inevitable, and all we have to do is follow the rules of the law and fix issues like testing.”

Under Johnson’s new strategy, the prime minister will change his “return to work” order and ask office workers to work from home again. There will be a curfew order at 10 pm in pubs and restaurants.

Stormer will put pressure on the government over failures in the testing and tracking system in the prime minister’s questions on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Rachel Reeves, the shadow president of the Duchy of Lancaster, criticized the government’s use of outsourcing company Serco to award the Test & Trace program and other outsourcing contracts instead of federal or local government expertise.

With seniors taking the radio seats and Stormer scheduling monthly press conferences, Labor has recently made a concerted effort to increase its profile on Airways.

The Conservatives’ latest poll for Ipsos Mori this week reduced it by 40 percentage points, but advanced by more than 37 percent over Labor.

Speaking at an online labor conference on Tuesday by the Corona virus announcements, Stormer is seen as a more capable leader than Boris Johnson, but lags behind in personality and patriotism.