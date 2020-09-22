Home Top News The second lock: What restrictions can be expected prior to the announcement of Nicola Sturgeon

The second lock: What restrictions can be expected prior to the announcement of Nicola Sturgeon

Sep 22, 2020 0 Comments
The second lock: What restrictions can be expected prior to the announcement of Nicola Sturgeon

The First Minister pointed out that more corona virus controls are needed to deal with the increasing number of cases across the country.

Speaking at today’s government conference, Nicola Sturgeon said the introduction of additional locking measures is almost certain – but discussions surrounding the exact nature of the measures are still ongoing.

Ms Sturgeon has now tweeted that she will make an announcement in the Scottish Parliament tomorrow afternoon.

But what restrictions can be enforced?

Home meetings

Although the new locking measures have not yet been identified by the first minister, he said housing in areas most at risk for the spread of Govt-19 would include housing.

Currently, the ‘Rule of Six’ is in force across the country, meaning meetings should be limited to six people from two houses.

In Greater Glasgow and some parts of the country, including Glide and Lanarkshire, there are already strict restrictions on home visits.

Hospitality

Earlier today Ms Sturgeon noted that the hospitality sector is also at great risk for the spread of Govt-19.

The First Minister had earlier said that he had not ruled out the possibility of a pub curfew – as it had been introduced in some parts of the UK and Belgium – and that it would be “considered.”

However, with the local lockout in Aberdeen in August, hotels and restaurants went into effect immediately.

Read more: Leaked ‘Circuit Break’ memo reveals Scotland hotels and restaurants may close for two weeks in October

Travel restrictions

The first ‘local lock’ in the country imposed a five-mile travel limit in Aberdeen, similar to the initial lock-in period beginning in March.

Residents of the Aberdeen area are not allowed to travel more than five miles for leisure purposes.

What else might change?

Nicola Sturgeon said today that she and her advisers were “immersed in discussion and analysis over the weekend, looking at a variety of options.”

Whether these options will affect entertainment venues such as bingo halls and cinemas, personal retail services such as hairdressers and beauticians, or potential restrictions on hospital and care home visits is yet to be announced.

The First Minister had earlier said that keeping children in education was a priority.

Speaking to Prime Minister Boris Johnson today and attending a COBRA meeting tomorrow morning, M.S. Sturgeon is due to issue a statement to the Scottish Parliament tomorrow.

Nicola Sturgeon said today that the Scots should be ready to live “completely normally” for the next six months or more, but that the proposed restrictions could be reconsidered and relaxed again.

READ  Maharashtra records highest peak in single day in coronavirus deaths

You May Also Like

Photo of Sean Bryan

Call former student Sean Bryan speaks ‘American Ninja Warrior,’ Covit-19

Yes, this is September 21st

Yes, this is September 21st

Video Games, Chocolate, Lego: How Kids Spend Their Payments During Locking

Gentia fans misunderstand the meaning of ‘sadness’ after winning the Emmys

Gentia fans misunderstand the meaning of ‘sadness’ after winning the Emmys

The OnePlus 8D was soon teased by RTJ and the release date was leaked

The OnePlus 8D was soon teased by RTJ and the release date was leaked

Corona Virus Australia Live Update: 30,000 job seekers lose job when property test returns | World News

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *