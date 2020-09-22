Premiere’s owner Whitford warns it could cut 6,000 employees

Whitfried, owner of Premier, warns that the Govt crisis could cut 6,000 employees as it continues to hit the hotel business
- Job cuts threaten premier hotel with about 800 hotels across the UK
- Whitefried Brewers also features Fire, Beeffeater and Table Table Restaurants
- Jobs in Britain continue to boil over as thousands of people are laid off
Premier’s owner Widfried has warned that the Corona virus crisis could hit up to 6,000 jobs as hotel demand continues to plummet.
The hospitality company also owns Brewer’s Fire, Beeffeater and Table Restaurant, while operating 800 Premier Inns across the country.
Thousands of jobs have been lost across the UK as the financial impact of Govt-19 continues to hit the economy.
Data released this month shows that more than 300,000 jobs are at risk of layoffs in June and July – seven times more than last year.
Restaurant and hotel chains have been severely affected during the epidemic as many were forced to close in the first months after the corona virus was locked down.
Costa Coffee, which was sold by Whitbread last year, said 1,650 employees were at risk of being laid off.
The coffee and sandwich chain Fred A Manker has confirmed it has cut 2,800 dishes from its stores, while Pizza Express plans to close its 73 restaurants permanently, putting 1,100 jobs at risk.
On September 9, Lloyds Bank announced it would cut 865 jobs, just days after Cooperative Bank announced it would cut 350 jobs from top to bottom in the country and close 18 branches.
Last month the Northwest Group announced it would cut 550 jobs at branches across the UK and close one of the remaining offices in London.
More than 190,000 jobs have now been lost or are at risk amid the corona virus epidemic
Here is a list of some of the major British employers who have announced major job cuts since the lockout began.
March 23: Major job losses reported since 194,997
- September 18 – Investec – 210
- September 18 – Festiniok and Welsh Highland Railway – 90
- September 15 – Waitros – 124
- September 14 – London City Airport – 239
- September 9 – Pizza Hut – 450 is in danger
- September 9 – Lloyds Bank – 865
- September 3 – Virgin Atlantic – 1,150
- September 3 – Costa – 1,650
- September 2 – Heathrow – 1,200
- Aug. 27 – Brett A. Manger – 2,800
- August 25 – Co-operative Bank – 350
- August 20 – Alexander Tennis – 650
- August 18 – Bombardier – 95
- August 18 – M&S – 7,000
- August 17 – EasyJet – 670
- August 17 – Jet 2 – 102
- Aug. 16 – Dupenhams – 14,000 risk
- August 14 – John Lewis – 399 Danger
- August 14 – Yo! Sushi – 250
- August 14 – River Island – 350
- August 12 – Northwest – 550
- August 11 – InterContinental Hotel – 650 worldwide
- Aug. 11 – Debenhams – 2,500
- August 7 – Evening Standard – 115
- August 6 – Travellex – 1,300
- August 6 – Weatherspoon – 110 to 130
- August 5 – M & Co – 380
- August 5 – Arsenal FC – 55
- August 5 – W.H. Smith – 1,500
- August 4 – Dixon’s Carbon – 800
- August 4 – Pizza Express – 1,100 in danger
- August 3 – Haas Travel – until 878
- August 3 – DW Sports – 1,700 risk
- July 31 – Byron – 651
- July 30 – Pentagon – 1,800
- July 29 – Waterstones – Unknown number of head office roles
- July 28 – Cellbridges – 450
- July 27 – Oak furniture – 163 in danger
- July 23 – Tyson – 600 in the UK and 300 abroad
- July 22 – Myers – Less than 200
- July 20 – Marx & Spencer – 950 in danger
- July 17 – Assouri Group (owned by Jissi and Iski Italians) – up to 1,200
- July 16 – Genting – 1,642 risk
- July 16 – Burberry – 150 in the UK and 350 overseas
- July 15 – Banks mining – 250 at risk
- July 15 – Buzz Bingo – 573 is in danger
- July 14 – Word – 345
- July 14 – TFS-200 is at risk
- July 9 – General Electric – 369
- July 9 – Eurostar – Unknown number
- July 9 – Boots – 4,000
- July 9 – John Lewis – 1,300 risk
- July 9 – Burger King – 1,600 risk
- July 7 – Reach (Contains Daily Mirror and Daily Express newspapers) – 550
- July 2 – Ordinary Food Group (owned by Bella Italia and Cafe Rouge) – 1,909
- July 1 – SSP (top crust owned) – 5,000 at risk
- July 1 – Arcadia (Topshop holds) – 500
- July 1 – Harrods – 700
- July 1 – Virgin Money – 300
- June 30 – Airbus – 1,700
- June 30 – D.M. Levine – 600
- June 30 – Smiths Group – ‘Some Job Loss’
- June 25 – Royal Mail – 2,000
- June 24 – Jet 2 – 102
- June 24 – Swissport – 4,556
- June 24 – Crest Nicholson – 130
- June 23 – Shoe Zone – Unknown jobs at head office
- June 19 – Air Links – 500
- June 17 – HSBC – Unknown jobs in the UK, 35,000 worldwide
- June 15 – Jaguar Land Rover – 1,100
- June 15 – Travis Perkins – 2,500
- June 12 – Le Pain Codidian – 200
- June 11 – Bombardier – 600
- June 11 – Johnson Mathews – 2,500
- June 11 – Centrica – 5,000
- June 10 – Quiz – 93
- June 10 – Restaurant Group (owned by Frankie and Penny) – 3,000
- June 10 – Rainy season access – 545
- June 10 – Everest Windows – 188
- June 8 – BP – 10,000 worldwide
- June 8 – Mulberry – 375
- June 5 – Victoria’s Secret – 800 is in danger
- June 5 – Bentley – 1,000
- June 4 – Aston Martin – 500
- June 4 – Viewers – 1,500
- May 29 – Belfast International Airport – 45
- May 28 – Debenhams (Second Announcement) – ‘Hundreds’ jobs
- May 28 – EasyJet – 4,500 worldwide
- May 26 – McLaren – 1,200
- May 22 – Carlosio – 1,000
- May 21 – Clarks – 900
- May 20 – Rolls Royce – 9,000
- May 20 – Bovis Homes – Unknown number
- May 19 – Ovo Energy – 2,600
- May 19 – Andler – 164
- May 15 – JCP-950 in danger
- May 13 – Tui – 8,000 worldwide
- May 12 – Carnival UK (holds by P&O Cruise and Gonard) – 450
- May 11 – P&O Ferris – 1,100 worldwide
- May 5 – Virgo Atlantic – 3,150
- May 1 – Ryanair – 3,000 worldwide
- April 30 – Oasis Warehouse – 1,800
- April 29 – WPP – Unknown number
- April 28 – British Airways – 12,000
- April 23 – Saffron Seats – 400
- April 23 – Megit – 1,800 worldwide
- April 21 – Kath Kitston – 900
- April 17 – Debenhams – 422
- March 31 – Laura Ashley – 268
- March 30 – Fighthouse – 2,400 risk
- March 27 – Sigvito – 1,500 in danger.
