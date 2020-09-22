Premiere’s owner Whitford warns it could cut 6,000 employees

Premier’s owner Widfried has warned that the Corona virus crisis could hit up to 6,000 jobs as hotel demand continues to plummet.

The hospitality company also owns Brewer’s Fire, Beeffeater and Table Restaurant, while operating 800 Premier Inns across the country.

Thousands of jobs have been lost across the UK as the financial impact of Govt-19 continues to hit the economy.

Data released this month shows that more than 300,000 jobs are at risk of layoffs in June and July – seven times more than last year.

Restaurant and hotel chains have been severely affected during the epidemic as many were forced to close in the first months after the corona virus was locked down.

Costa Coffee, which was sold by Whitbread last year, said 1,650 employees were at risk of being laid off.

The coffee and sandwich chain Fred A Manker has confirmed it has cut 2,800 dishes from its stores, while Pizza Express plans to close its 73 restaurants permanently, putting 1,100 jobs at risk.

On September 9, Lloyds Bank announced it would cut 865 jobs, just days after Cooperative Bank announced it would cut 350 jobs from top to bottom in the country and close 18 branches.

Last month the Northwest Group announced it would cut 550 jobs at branches across the UK and close one of the remaining offices in London.