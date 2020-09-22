Home Entertainment NCIS Season 18 to get the unexpected time tab

Sep 22, 2020 0 Comments
NCIS Spoilers follow.

NCIS Its upcoming 18th season is going beyond the most unusual time.

Co-showrunner Steve Binder has revealed the current plans of a fantastic opening division to start the season, but then NCIS Really moving backwards following its opening credits.

The CBS practice to explain the absence of Gibbs (Mark Harmon) in the Season 17 episode will shift to a multi-episode storyline by November 2019 – before the epidemic.

Related: NCIS: New Orleans The star reveals how to deal with the season premiere corona virus

“Last year there was an episode called ‘Musical Chairs’ where Gibbs disappears from the team room without going to work, and then he is shown with a black eye at the end of the episode,” Binder said. TVline.

“We’m going to take on season 18 with that work that Gibbs was doing, just in time. We’ve been in the Govt world for a while now.”

This storyline will allow NCIS According to Binder, to avoid dealing directly with the infection early next year. In February, visitors finally returned to D.C. as the team was dealing with an outbreak during an outbreak.

Another big change for Season 18 is that CBS Television is committed to reforming police action. NCIS Owner and Blue bloods, In response to the latest Black Lives Matter protests.

Mark Harmon, Encissors Season 16, Episode She

Related: NCIS Lost key actors in Season 18

Producers Law Enforcement and Public Safety Advisory Group in conjunction with 21 CB Solutions to reflect on “a big responsibility” programs NCIS With their police depictions.

READ  Heidi Klum responds to 'AGT' contestant who known as her 'a tramp'

NCIS Will be back at 8/7C on Tuesdays later this year CBS Fox UK in the US and UK.

