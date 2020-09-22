Don Levy on the possibility of ‘Shits Creek’: “Fingers crossed”

Shits Creek Co-creator and star Dan Levy has teased the prospect for a spin-off film.

New from a clean sweep of the 2020 Emmy Awards that won seven awards on the sitcom in all comedy categories, Levy spoke about the future of big screen characters.

“Honestly, this is the best way we could have finished the show,” Levy told reporters behind the stage at the ceremony. Variety Report.

But the writer-actor does not reject a film entirely: “If I have an idea in my head, it should be really good, because it is a great way to say goodbye.

“Fingers crossed, soon a good idea will come in our head … I want to work with these people again.”

Shits Creek It became the first series to win every major comedy series award at Emmys, as the show took home awards for their awards to Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy – while Daniel Levy co-wrote and directed with Andrew. Cividino.

Another historic victory went to Emmys Ecstasy Zentaya, the youngest star to win the Best Leading Actress category in a drama series for her role as Rio in the A24 series.

Nominated by Paul Meskel for starring in Ordinary people, Was raised by his family after appearing to Mark Rufallo, who later jokingly said “we still love you” in a facetime call.