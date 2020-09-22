Dancing in the Ice 2021 lineup | Joe-Warren confirmed the plant

The Emerdale star Joe-Warren plant has been confirmed as the second competitor of next year’s Dancing on Ice series.

The 18-year-old actor joins the Mylene class on the Dancing on Ice line after the singer and TV presenter was announced as the first celebrity to join the cast on Sunday night.

The plant said of his participation, “I am very excited to learn something new. I’m here to beat it, 100 percent! ”

He added, “(I) am super excited. I am glad Emerdale had time to focus on training, to make my best effort and to learn new skills. This is a new challenge, I have never done anything like this before, so it’s very exciting. ”

When asked about the show’s popular costumes, he said, “I can’t wait. I love dressing up, fancy dress parties, it’s all just part of the fun. ”

The plant’s role in the Dancing on Ice 2021 lineup was first announced this morning, with Sharon Marshall revealing her involvement, while Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby teased that there was a “crack” lineup for this year’s show.

In an Instagram post confirming the news, Dancing on Ice wrote, “He spent a decade at Tales, so now it’s time to try the ice! Good to get your skates on @ joeplant10. ”

The popular series will return to ITV in the new year, with all 12 celebrities competing to impress the home judging panel and audience as they head to the ice with their celebrity partners.

Willoughby and Schofield will host the 2021 series again, while the jury will include Darwill and Dean, John Baroman and Ashley Banjo.

More celebrities competing in Dance on Ice 2021 will be announced in the coming days.