Cory Gardner is already under pressure in the next Supreme Court nomination battle

Gardner faces stiff re-election against Democrat John Hickenlooper. Former Governor Tweet Friday Gardner was urged to “maintain the commitment he had four years earlier and allow the president-elect to make this decision in November.”

Michael Colerado, another Colorado senator and Democrat, has changed his position as Gardner faces pressure to retain his previous position. A Bennett spokesman said the senator was of the opinion that the room should not guarantee a new justice before the election or during a lame-duck session (months between the election and the inauguration). In 2016, Bennett urged Republicans to do their job and consider Merrick Carland.

That is the difference for Democrats this time around McConnell’s insistence on 2016 Caused a new fate.

However, Bennett told volunteers over the weekend that if McConnell thought he could do this, he would.

“Any compulsion, embarrassment or humiliation will not change what he does,” he said. “It’s a raw exercise in power.”

Who said when the weeks would happen back and forth. Sandberg said you can call it what you want, but he agrees with Bennett that it all boils down to power.

“The Constitution gives the Senate the right not to question or confirm or confirm a Supreme Court candidate,” he said.

McCann and Republicans held that power then, and they hold it today. They control the Senate 53-47, and the Supreme Court candidates do not have a Philippester. In fact, there is little that Democrats can do to stop this process. This process can only be stopped if Republicans say no. Only Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine Have taken that position. The rest stand behind McConnell and Trump.

Democrat Jason Crowe called Gardner this weekend, urging him to wait until next year’s presidency.

“It simply came to our notice then. But these are the rules enacted by the Senate. ”

The crow got the voice mail.

And Trump is putting pressure. Ann Fox & Friends Monday morning, Trump criticized the position of Collins and Murkowski. He added that this vacancy will increase Gardner’s chances.

“I think this is going to help Cory Gardner,” he said. “He’s a great guy, very loyal to the party and loyal to his state.”

In the end, even if Gardner and other GOP senators spend their seats in tight races, this fight could be an opportunity for Republicans to pass, said Joshua Wilson, a professor of politics at the University of Denver.

“It puts a conservative majority on the court. They should have control of the court, in the absence of a better tenure, in the next few years.”

Wilson is the location of the Federal Judicial GOP, “to build a durable, fortified castle to protect their interests.”

Some Republicans think it could excite their voters even in the final stages of the election. Wilson points out – this could excite Democrats and undecided voters, especially as the Supreme Court is expected to rule on affordable maintenance law and other key issues this fall. This is an easy way to show the importance of the court in that matter.

“You can put it on the basis of health care, you can put it on the basis of women’s rights, you can put it on the basis of minority rights, you can put it on the basis of abortion rights. Therefore, it may be a way to gain the ability to expel those voters, ”he explained.

That leads to the other big question – time. Can the Senate do this quickly??

Trump is not expected to announce a candidate until the weekend. The Senate was expected to return to their states for the final extension of the campaign.

“You start to think of all the other demands in an election year just a few weeks before the election,” Wilson said. “It’s still a high order, but it’s a top priority for the party.”

Republicans point out that it only took 42 days from Ginsburg’s appointment to confirm him. It was only 19 days for Judge John Paul Stevens. But those are very different times.

The confirmation process has become a scenario. The Congressional Research Service has found that the average time between appointment and confirmation is now 69 days. This means it will be confirmed after the election – voters can seize control from the hands of the president, the Senate or the Republicans.