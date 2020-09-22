China News: US bombing of Beijing and WHO for corona virus outbreak in bad report | World | News

The allegations were made in a 96-page new report released by the US House Foreign Affairs Committee. The group is currently controlled by Democrats and was written by Republican members.

It says the epidemic could have been completely avoided if China had acted more openly in its response. It criticizes the World Health Organization and accuses the International Health Watch group of being “complicit” in spreading Chinese “propaganda.” The report was obtained before it was officially published by the New York Post.

Its parts are said to have read: “There is no doubt that the CCP is actively involved in a cover-up designed to obscure data, cover up relevant public health information and suppress doctors and journalists who seek to warn the world. “Research shows that if it had fulfilled its obligations under international law and responded to the explosion in accordance with best practices, the number of CCP cases in China could have been reduced by up to 95 percent. “It could have prevented continued infection.” Read: Corona Virus Latest: Publishers warned to avoid Blackpool

The New York Post reports that lawmakers behind the report have called for the resignation of WHO Director-General Tetros Adanom Caprias. The committee release reads: “Director General Tetros must accept responsibility for the harm caused to him in response to COVID-19 and resign.” On New Year’s Day, China confirmed that it would treat dozens of pneumonia cases in Wuhan in 2019, but at that time the cause was not clear.

On January 2, Wuhan’s Central Hospital staff were banned from speaking publicly by the British Foreign Office. READ Belarus summons Nobel prize winner right after Minsk mass rally On January 14, Hong Kong reporters were taken to a police station after trying to record the interior of a hospital in Wuhan, the BFPG added. The first confirmed case in the United States came out on January 21, while others were confirmed in Japan, South Korea and Thailand at the time.