Xbox expansion: Microsoft acquires shower maker Bethesda’s parent company for 5 7.5b

Microsoft’s Xbox team announced on Monday that it has significantly expanded its list of game development studios Purchase of Genimax Media $ 7.5 billion in cash. The entertainment company has a number of industry-leading game developers, including Bethesda Softworks, a post-apocalyptic maker. Fall Games and fantasy series Senior scrolls. It also has ID software Disaster, Rage And Wolfenstein Shooting game owners.

The move raises the number of internal Xbox game development studios to 23, giving it control over some of the game’s most popular owners, from the previous 15. Microsoft plans to run Bethesda as its own division, with leadership and structure intact.

“As a proven game developer and publisher, Bethesda has been successful in every genre of games, and together, we will further enhance our mission to reach over three billion gamers worldwide,” said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.



The two companies have been in agreement for decades as an extension of the already close-knit partnership. “The big winners today are our fans,” Genmax CEO Robert Aldman said in a statement. “Our games can only get better.”

The move comes just weeks before Microsoft launches its next major video game console in November X 500 Xbox Series X And $ 300 Xbox Series S, Sharper shots and faster gameplay than their predecessors. New game consoles will compete against Sony Play 500 PlayStation 5 And Disc 400 Diesless PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, Also released in November.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Genimax comes after a failed attempt to join DicTok, a Chinese-based social network. Attracted over 2 billion downloads worldwide And more than 100 million users in the United States. Spent the last one month at the technology company Negotiates to own some part of the application In an effort to address national security concerns raised by President Donald Trump, he has threatened to ban use from U.S. utility stores unless purchased by an American company.

According to Microsoft, its biggest video game acquisition is not just about acquiring a set of its game studios. By acquiring an established company with decades of success, Microsoft went beyond focusing on the space war series Hollow and the racing game Forza as its marquee titles. Microsoft is preventing its highly anticipated release title, Hollow Infinite, from having to be delayed. From this holiday until 2021, Leaves it without a major release title to compete against Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales On the PS5.

“Today is a milestone,” Spencer said in a statement, adding that Bethesda’s hit games will be added to Microsoft’s Xbox Games Pass service, which now has more than 15 million subscribers.