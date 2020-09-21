Home Sports Mills asks Meslier to “jump back” after Fulham

Danny Mills has said that Leeds United will have to “rethink” their goal-keeping plan after starting “indifferent” to Illen Messlier’s campaign.

Former whites and Coventry speak forward and exclusively Football Insider Reporter Dylan Shields suggested the 20-year-old could have done better in beating Fulham 4-3 on Saturday.

The French goalkeeper has started Leeds United’s Premier League competition this season and is the current number one of Marcelo Pizza.

Meslier, Who wrote a permanent m 5 million deal at the Yorkshire club this summer, could have better scored Fulham’s second and third goals in a 4-3 win over Elland Road.

Football Insider It revealed Whites show interest in Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez Before he moved to Aston Villa for an initial m 17 million last week.

When asked that Football Insider If Messier’s performance on Saturday was worrisome, Mills said: “It simply came to our notice then.

“He wasn’t wrong, but a high-quality keeper would have made those savings.

“He’s still young and it won’t be a problem until he jumps back in the next game and shows a good performance.

“If he does two, three, four of those indifferent performances, Leeds will have to reconsider their strategy a little bit.”

Second-choice goalkeeper Kiko Casilla did not leave the squad that beat Fulham yesterday, revealing that Marcelo Pilsa has since been ruled out with a former Real Madrid player injured.

Casilla tapped his ankle against Hull City on Wednesday and was knocked out of the EFL Cup on a Leeds penalty.

In other Leeds United news, Said Danny Mills Football Insider After the big name Fulham win “No luck with the fans”.

