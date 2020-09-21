Jimmy Kimmel jokes about ‘reporting John Oliver to ICE’ as a slander for the ‘white offer’.

Kimball was invited for his ‘white offer’ that he would report fellow comedian John Oliver to the ICE during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Emmy Awards kicked off on Sunday in an extraordinary way as the nominees for the virtual ceremony wore nine outfits and set up cameras inside their homes.

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences knocked Kimmel back to host the awards show in 2012 and 2016 after two previous projects.

But on Sunday, Kimmel joked about US immigration and customs enforcement and John Oliver upset some viewers.

HBO’s last week with John Oliver tonight won the Best Variety Dog Series for the fifth year in a row since 2015.

Every year, Oliver’s midnight talk show scoops up the Emmy Award and drops Jimmy Kimmel Live.

After losing this year, Kimmel praised the Englishman with a joke.

“Congratulations again to John Oliver, I will report him to ICE,” Kimmel said.

Soon, many viewers took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the joke, amid reports that women who had immigrated to a Georgia facility had been ‘mass aborted’.

Last week tonight John Oliver won the Emmy Award for Best Variety Dog Series for the last five years in a row

‘I was absolutely amazed at the amount of white privilege Jimmy Kimmel got on stage at a nationally televised show to get up on stage and make fun of the snow and not tell anyone it was okay,’ one wrote on Twitter.

‘What’s so funny about the gimmick-ice?’

Another Twitter user admitted that they did not think ‘Kimmel was funny.

‘Especially when he jokes about ICE and the legitimate terrorism they cause or his very weird jokes.

One noted that it was Hispanic Heritage Month, and Kimmel’s comedy came amid a small Latin representation at the Emmy Awards.

Hispanic Traditional Monthly Greetings from # Emmy, the only Latin representation we have received is Count van Count ft. Lynn’s Guide [and] USA Ferreira presents an award and Jimmy Kimmel’s tasteless and hurtful ICE comedy, ‘they wrote.

Someone noted that joking about ICE goes away from ‘the legitimate terrorism they cause’.

Others shared similar sentiments, pointing out that families are facing deportation by the ICE and that this is no laughing matter.

‘My father was deported. He was actually put on a plane with two federal agents. He was in chains. He was dropped off at Heathrow Airport, that’s all. ‘

‘Creating an ICE comedy is not fun, time. Making ICE comedy at an awards show that I would love to enjoy? F *** You, Jimmy Kimmel. ‘

One person thought Ice was ‘breaking up families’ and another wondered how Kimmel could make jokes ‘in this political environment’.

Activist and writer Charlotte Claymer summed up the thoughts of the Internet: ‘Eve… Jimmy Kimmel. No jokes in calling ICE please. Thanks.’

Last week, a whistleblower, who previously worked at an ICE facility in Georgia, complained to the Department of Homeland Security that ‘mass hysterectomy’ had been carried out on immigrant women.

Dan Wooden, a former nurse at the Irvine County Prevention Center in Osila, admitted in the complaint that some women may need a hysterectomy, but ‘not everyone’s uterus can be bad.’

He testified that immigrant women were sent to an unidentified doctor outside the detention center for ‘excessive uterine removal’ and that many women did not understand why this procedure was performed.

‘Everyone he sees has a hysterectomy – just about everyone,’ Wooden said. ‘He even took out a young woman’s miscarriage.’

According to an ICI report, two women have been referred to an external gynecologist for hysterectomy since 2018.

The Inspector General’s Office opened an investigation into the matter.