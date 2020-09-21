India: It is feared that many people are trapped in the collapse of a deadly building near Mumbai India News

Residents slept inside a three-storey building on the outskirts of Mumbai as it collapsed early in the morning, killing at least 10 people, local sources said.

Another 20 to 25 people are said to be trapped in the building in Bhiwandi – About 40 km (25 miles) from Mumbai – The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said on Monday that rescue workers were trying to locate and release them.

An official told the AFP news agency that more than 40 emergency personnel, including a team of 30 rescued from the NDRF, were at the site of the building collapse. The NDRF tweeted that at least two people had been rescued alive.

The accident happened around 3:40 a.m. local time (Sunday 22:10 GMT) in Bhiwandi, local officials said.

Pictures aired on NDRF’s official Twitter page showed emergency workers hanging electric wires over their heads through concrete and brick rubble.

Rescue workers climbed the ladder and showed television ruins to reach anyone inside and stop the dogs from searching for survivors.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Twitter. “Pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. Rescue operations are underway and all assistance is being provided to the victims,” ​​he wrote.

The Times of India reported that the building was on a list of dangerous buildings and that notices had been sent to vacate it.

Last month, 13 people were killed when a five-storey building collapsed in Mahat, an industrial city 165 km (100 miles) south of Mumbai.

In 2017, data from the National Crime Records showed that more than 1,200 people were killed in building collapses across the country.