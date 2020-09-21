Gold Coast Sons apologize for leaking video involving senior coach Stuart Dew

Gold Coast Sons has apologized after publicly releasing a video involving senior coach Stuart Dew since 2018.

The leaked footage showed Dewey urinating against a pub wall after drinking with club officials at a Miami Tavern shark bar.

Gold Coast became aware of the video and later alerted staff and Dew who were involved in the shooting.

“We apologize for our actions and there is no reason for that. We accept full responsibility for our behavior,” Dew said in a statement Monday night.

“The shooting and distribution of the behavior and footage was not appropriate and we are responsible for what happened,” Football Sons general manager John Hines said in a statement.

For their part in the video, Dew and Hines will personally donate $ 5000 each to projects that support the AFL Cape York home.

Dew, who signed a two-year deal with the Suns in July, finished 14th.