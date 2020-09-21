Home Sports Gold Coast Sons apologize for leaking video involving senior coach Stuart Dew

Gold Coast Sons apologize for leaking video involving senior coach Stuart Dew

Sep 21, 2020 0 Comments

Gold Coast Sons has apologized after publicly releasing a video involving senior coach Stuart Dew since 2018.

The leaked footage showed Dewey urinating against a pub wall after drinking with club officials at a Miami Tavern shark bar.

Gold Coast became aware of the video and later alerted staff and Dew who were involved in the shooting.

“We apologize for our actions and there is no reason for that. We accept full responsibility for our behavior,” Dew said in a statement Monday night.

“The shooting and distribution of the behavior and footage was not appropriate and we are responsible for what happened,” Football Sons general manager John Hines said in a statement.

For their part in the video, Dew and Hines will personally donate $ 5000 each to projects that support the AFL Cape York home.

Dew, who signed a two-year deal with the Suns in July, finished 14th.

READ  John Imbriale excited to debut as Belmont's career number one

You May Also Like

Mills asks Meslier to “jump back” after Fulham

Diego Mentrica sportsmanship for James Deacle

Diego Mentrica sportsmanship for James Deacle

Jalan Hartz is now No. 2 quarterback: Eagles vs. Rams inactive

Jalan Hartz is now No. 2 quarterback: Eagles vs. Rams inactive

Manchester United player Luke Shaw sends transfer message to Ed Woodward

Manchester United player Luke Shaw sends transfer message to Ed Woodward

Matthew Wolf Introduces Pack As Heads Of Pack Going Final Of US Open | Sports

Big Ten Football Schedule 2020: Eight Sports Conference Slates kick off on October 24 with Ohio State-Michigan on December 12

Big Ten Football Schedule 2020: Eight Sports Conference Slates kick off on October 24 with Ohio State-Michigan on December 12

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *