Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Announced for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

Japanese studio announced earlier this week that Capcom will launch the special version of Devil May Cry 5 on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in early November. Presented during Sony’s PlayStation 5 showcase, the Devil May Cry 5 special edition is not only a visually enhanced version of the critically acclaimed game, but also includes new content.

It will be Capcom’s first generation of next – generation consoles, and it’s packed with new features and gaming consoles powered by next – gen consoles. Most importantly, players can play vergi in this special edition of Devil May Cry 5.

The game includes fan-favorite modes including Ray tracing technology and enhanced 3D audio, Turbo mode and Legendary Dark Knight mode and all the contents of the deluxe version and X Color Pack content.

The Devil May Cry 5 special edition will be available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and the digital version will be the one-day release titles for the next gen consoles. The release time of the physics versions will be shared at a later date.

Capcom’s game enhances the already improved performance of the RE engine by integrating multiple audio and visual enhancements. Players can choose to operate at increased frame rates up to 120fps, play with stunning 4K reliability on sub consoles, and experience an extra sense of reality provided by life-like reflections, shadows and radiation detection technology lights.

Note that for the Xbox S / S versions of the game, radiation tracking will be added as part of a future update. In addition to new game modes such as Legendary Dark Knight Mode and Turbo Mode, players will be given the opportunity to experience new and unique levels of difficulty.

The Legendary Dark Knight mode is a new difficulty level that promises to keep even the most experienced devil hunters at their toes. Adrenaline junkies can trigger their reaction times against the increased speed of turbo mode, which increases game speeds by up to 20 percent, allowing for more quick-fire and liquid combos.

Finally, in addition to the new Verkil mode, players can take Verkila through the dangerous sites of Bloody Palace Challenge mode, while at the same time using his iconic blade Yamato. All Virgil content is available to current owners of Devil May Cry 5 via PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC for 5 / $ 5. Steam).