California firefighters face flames, heat and a bull

A team of Southern California firefighters experienced their arms complete with triple-digit temperatures, unpredictable flames and wild brush that blocked their path.

Then a bull arrived for them.

As about a 50 %-dozen firefighters labored Friday to clear a distant highway for engines doing work on the Lake Fireplace, about 63 miles north of Los Angeles, a bull chased them away. No 1 was wounded.

“The bull was in the bushes and came out to obstacle the firefighters,” explained Ventura County Hearth Division spokesman Andy VanSciver. “Like, ‘This is my filth.'”

Movie confirmed the firefighters managing down a highway with the bull and its horns promptly subsequent. Crews had found the bull before in the early morning, VanSciver explained. They consider his identify is Maxwell or Ferdinand, Ventura County Hearth Division officials claimed.

As lots of as 30 firefighters were being in the area, but video clip shows only about five or six staying chased down the street, VanSciver reported.

The Ventura County crews were being helping Los Angeles County Hearth Office firefighters doing work on the blaze in the Angeles Countrywide Forest.

By Saturday the fired had burned 14,714 acres and was 12 p.c contained, according to the U.S. Forest Company. Investigators have been striving to establish what triggered the hearth to get started Wednesday.