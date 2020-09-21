Corona virus live message: UK at ‘critical stage’ of epidemics as US approaches 200,000 deaths | World News

20:21
The Australian state of Victoria sees a steady downward trend
The State of Victoria in Australia is reporting a steady downward trend in daily corona virus cases, which could facilitate additional controls within the next week.
A two-week average hike in the state capital, Melbourne, is expected to drop to less than 35 on Monday, and less than 50 cases by September 28, officials say, easing restrictions in the city.
Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city, is under tight lock-in until September 28, but authorities last week lifted some restrictions, allowing residents to leave their homes for longer workouts and reducing night curfews.
Strict restrictions on the movement have doubled the number of daily corona virus cases in the state since early August.
“This is good news for Victorians and good news for Australians,” Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Godsworth told Australian Broadcasting Corp Television on Monday.
Victoria recorded two deaths from Covid-19 and 11 cases in the last 24 hours. The day before, the state had reported five deaths and 14 new cases, the lowest in daily epidemics in three months. Australia has so far recorded a total of more than 26,900 novel corona virus infections and 851 deaths, with Victoria accounting for most of both.
20:09
Mainland China reported 12 new Covid-19 cases on Sept. 20, up from 10 a day earlier, the country’s National Health Commission said Monday.
The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported infections involving travelers from abroad. Although China does not classify these asymptomatic patients as confirmed Govt-19 cases, it does report 25 new asymptomatic infections, up from 21 a day earlier.
The number of confirmed Govt-19 infections on China’s mainland is now 85,291, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.
Updated
20:03
The Most Infectious Emmy Awards Coming Soon – Follow the latest on our live blog:
19:37
Air New Zealand CEO says Trans-Tasman travel bubble unlikely in next six months
Charlotte Graham-McLean Reports for the Guardian:
Australians and New Zealanders have long linked their hopes to the Trans-Tasman bubble, which will allow the journey between the two countries to resume without fifteen days of government-run isolation at both ends.
But Air New Zealand’s chief executive told an Australian newspaper he did not expect the “bubble” to last at least six months.
Greg Foren, president of New Zealand’s flag carrier, made the remarks Sydney Morning Herald, He said “will definitely do[es] I do not believe we will see anything throughout Tasman this calendar year. “
“It’s hard to believe it will be before March next year, and it will be long,” he said.
The prime ministers of the two countries have been frequently asked about the proposed “bubble” since the idea first floated, but will not engage in a deadline before the corona virus is brought under control.
There are 909 active cases of the virus in Australia and Melbourne is locked up. There are 71 active cases in New Zealand.
19:18
The best scientists to tell the public in the UK are at a ‘critical stage’ than Govit-19
Heather Stewart And Josh Holiday Report:
Britain’s most senior government scientists will appeal directly to the public on Monday, warning that the corona virus trend is “going in the wrong direction” and has “reached a critical juncture”.
Chris Witty, the UK’s chief medical officer, will be hosting a rare live television talk show with IA, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, as he sees the imposition of nationwide sanctions on Downing Street as a sharp improvement in cases. Patrick Valens.
Scientists will set up the latest data on the spread of the disease and urge people to be vigilant. Whitey is expected to warn: “We are looking at data to see how to manage the spread of the virus ahead of the most challenging winter.”
After ministers have been accused of undermining trust, their intervention comes from failures and broken promises. Testing and tracking For such scandals Locking trips of Dominic Cummings.
London may become the latest area subject to regional restrictions, with the mayor, Sadiq Khan, Met with council leaders on Monday. A spokesman for Khan said: “The situation is clearly getting worse … both health and business are moving faster than being late”:
18:58
Summary
Greetings and welcome to today’s live broadcast of the corona virus infection.
my name Helen Sullivan As the United States approaches the catastrophic milestone of 200,000 deaths, I bring you the latest.
The death toll at Johns Hopkins University Tracker is currently 199,481. The total case in the United States is 6,792,075.
Meanwhile Britain is at a critical juncture of Govt-19 epidemics and faces a very challenging winter, one of the government’s top medical advisers warned at a public conference on Monday.
“The UK trend is heading in the wrong direction, and we are at a critical juncture in epidemics,” UK Chief Medical Officer Chris Witty is expected to say in a speech set at 10am on Monday.
Here are the key developments of the last few hours:
- Cases are rising in the UK over what Boris Johnson named the second wave of the virus, With large parts of the country subject to restrictions on social freedom, London is expected to be next in line. The UK reported 3,899 new cases after a four-month high of 4,422 on Saturday.
- Tens of thousands of private tenants in the UK and Wales are at risk of losing their homes when the eviction ban ends on Monday. Campaign groups say. Tenants in the UK and Wales were protected from eviction during the Govt-19 eruption by a ban announced in March, which was later extended, meaning anyone who has worked with the eviction notice since August 29 has been given a six-month notice period.
- Lebanon It confirmed Sunday that it had confirmed 1,006 new corona virus cases According to the AFP, the new record for the country most affected by the crisis is 11 deaths from the disease in 24 hours.
- Thousands of protesters gather in Jerusalem to call for the resignation of Benjamin Netanyahu Despite the Israeli national lockout, it came into force.
- The French Ministry of Health reported 10,569 new cases in 24 hours, The previous day’s record increase was 13,498. A further 12 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 31,585. According to Reuters, the recent increase in deaths from yesterday’s number will reflect the late arrival data for previous deaths.
- The United States recorded one million tests on Saturday – But experts say the country needs to hit more than six to ten million targets a day to contain the eruption.
- Myanmar Has announced a shelter order for its largest city, Yangon, Following the rising number of new corona virus cases from Monday to Sunday.
- The UK has reported an additional 3,899 laboratory-confirmed corona virus cases. This brings the total to 394,257. The death toll rose 18 to 41,777, according to government data.
- Authorities in China’s northeastern province of Jilin have detected the corona virus in the packaging of imported squid.Health officials in Puebla on Sunday asked anyone who bought it to check themselves out.
- There are 6,148 new cases reported in Russia. This is the second consecutive day that the number of daily cases has crossed 6,000, bringing the number of infections nationwide to 1,103,399.
- Indonesia reported 3,989 new cases, bringing the total to 244,676. Data from the country’s health ministry showed 105 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,553, the largest death toll in Southeast Asia.
Updated